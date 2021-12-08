"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" has introduced its first-ever DLC character, and it is none other than the famous orange cat, Garfield!

Ludosity, the developer of the game, has released an official trailer for Garfield. Garfield is one of the two free DLC characters that will be added to the game. Other paid DLC characters will be added as well.

There are currently 20 playable characters featured in "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl." These characters come from Nickelodeon series such as "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Rugrats," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

The game was released on Oct. 5 and is playable on multiple platforms such as the PlayStation, Xbox, and Microsoft Windows.

"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" welcomes its first DLC character, Garfield, the iconic orange cat created by Jim Davis.

Garfield began as a comic strip character and eventually began to appear in television shows. Nickelodeon's parent company, Viacom, acquired the rights to the iconic orange cat in 2019.

According to a report by IGN, Ludosity has shared an official player for the game's first DLC character, which has been uploaded on YouTube. The trailer even features Garfield's teddy bear, Pooky.

"It shows off some of his new moves as he bounds about and engages the rest of All-Star Brawl's cast, making the famously lazy orange cat seem far more energetic than usual," according to IGN.

Garfield is the first of two free DLC characters that "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" will have. Players will have to pay for their other DLC characters.

The iconic orange cat will be available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation starting on Dec. 9. Nintendo Switch users will have to wait until later this month in order to get Garfield for free.

"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" is a crossover fighting game released on Oct. 5. The game is playable on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

The game, which is part of the "Nickelodeon Super Brawl" series" has often been likened and compared to Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros." series.

There are 20 playable characters in the game. These include "Avatar: The Last Airbender's" Toph and Aang, "SpongeBob SquarePants'" SpongeBob, Sandy Cheeks, and Patrick Star, and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'" Leonardo, Michelangelo, and April O'Neil.

Characters from "The Loud House," "The Wild Thornberrys," "Rugrats," and "Danny Phantom" also feature in the game.

Players get to battle on different stages and, similarly to "Super Smash Bros," the goal is to knock your opponent outside the boundaries. Both local and online multiplayer is available and up to four players can play together at the same time.

Each character has its own move set but their attacks can be classified into three different types: light attacks, strong attacks, and special attacks.

