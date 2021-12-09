NASA to Unveil X-Ray Observing Mission to Make Black Hole Detection Easier

(Photo : Pawel Czerwinski from Unsplash ) NASA is set to launch its X-ray observing mission this week thanks to its collaboration with the Italian Space Agency.

NASA is set to launch its X-ray observing mission this week thanks to its collaboration with the Italian Space Agency. Apart from that, SpaceX will spearhead the launch of this telescope observatory through its Falcon 9 rocket.

The said Imaging X-ray Polarimetry will be a breakthrough step for the field of X-ray astronomy, according to Dr. Martin Weisskopf, the principal investigator of IXPE.

The astronomers will use this to probe important information about the mysterious black holes in the universe.

NASA X-Ray Observing Mission

According to Weisskopf via News.com.au, the "groundbreaking" satellite mission is expected to launch this week. The expert said that the IXPE will provide more details about the cosmic X-ray sources. With that, the team could focus on investigating the color spectrum and brightness of these objects.

Through the x-ray observatory, the process called polarization will take place on these cosmic sources.

As part of NASA's ongoing space research, the astronomers would make use of Italy-made sensitive polarization detectors which would be incorporated in the telescopes.

The functions of these observing tools are to calculate the polarization and to snap minute images from the subjects. The interesting part of this research is how polarized lights help researchers to investigate the depths of the galaxy.

While regular light waves demonstrate multi-directional vibrations, the polarized light on the other hand only does it in a single direction.

Per Weisskopf, the team will continuously look forward to future tests of the software. In the future, scientists could use it to carry out necessary operations just in case synchronization loss happens during the encounters.

For decades to come, NASA will extend the X-ray data acquisition using the observatory. Again, Weisskopf commented that IXPE will be useful in testing their proposed theories about the universe. In addition, this would also give them "answers" to the new questions that would appear along the way.

IXPE to Provide Better Black Hole Detection

In the same report by the news outlet, the IXPE will serve as a detector for black holes and even neutron stars. In relation to this, Dr. Brad Tucker from ANU has managed to discover over 35 black hole collisions in the universe. They added up to the current number of discoveries which now sit at a total number of 90 collisions.

In particular, the x-ray telescopes are somehow game-changing for the scientists, since Tucker said that these have assisted the astronomers who could not see these phenomena in the past.

With that, he said that more Australian scientists have been improving in detecting potential black holes in open space. Near the Earth, the closest black holes are located 89 million light-years away.

Most likely, there's a chance that they could become a supermassive black hole in the future.

If you're wondering if a black hole destroyer exists, it's possible thanks to the virtual simulation of the scientists. Last month, Tech Times reported that astronomers simulated how black holes devoured stars. Later, it was found out that some of them survived the massive onslaught.

How to Watch Live Launch of IXPE

The upgraded space observatory will be scheduled to launch on Wednesday, 10 PM PT or Thursday, 1 PM ET from the Kennedy Space Center, according to CNET. The SpaceX booster will provide IXPE a nice lift to space.

For the live broadcast, you can check NASA TV to view the initial coverage which will last for 90 minutes before the actual release.

