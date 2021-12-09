Amazon decided to remove Alexa. However, this service of the giant e-commerce is not the voice assistant as most consumers would expect.

The giant retailer clarified that Alexa Internet would be the one to be removed. The web traffic analysis, also known as Alexa Rank, has been around since 1996.

Although it has a name the same as Amazon's voice assistant technology, you need to remember that this tracking service has nothing to do with it.

"Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more. We have been proud to serve you as customers," said Amazon via its Alexa Support page.

Alexa Internet to be Removed?

According to Independent UK's latest report, Amazon would not actually shut down the less-popular Amazon Rank not until the May 1, 2022 deadline. But, the giant e-commerce company confirmed that the Alexa.com website would no longer accept new accounts.

Although this is the case, the internet-tracking service would still be accessible using the existing accounts until the provided deadline.

Amazon also shared that it is difficult for the company to retire the Alexa Rank service, especially since it has been helpful for many consumers for the past two decades.

For those who are still confused why the voice assistant technology and this internet tracker have the same name, Amazon explained that both of the services were named based on the Library of Alexandria.

What is Alexa Internet?

The Verge explained that Alexa Internet or Alexa Rank is a service that allows you to identify the current popular websites. Since this is its function, it is considered a ranking system.

On the other hand, the service would rely on the data provided by various news coverage and public resources, such as Wikipedia. If you want to see more details about this service, you can visit this link.

Amazon is accused of exploiting small businesses through expensive fees in other news. On the other hand, Alexa's new update allows the voice assistant service to respond to the sound of running water.

For more news updates about Alexa and other Amazon products or services, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

