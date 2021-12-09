Masayuki Dies: Possible Reasons of SNES, NES Creator's Death

(Photo : Photo credit should read TENGKU BAHAR/AFP via Getty Images) In this photo taken on August 12, 2017, a rare early production Zapper gun is seen on display with the classic 1980s era Nintendo Entertainment System 8-bit video game console, during the Retro.HK gaming expo in Hong Kong. / AFP PHOTO / TENGKU Bahar

Masayuki Uemura, the popular designer of NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) and SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System), was confirmed dead at 78.

The iconic game system creator died at the age of 78. As of the moment, Nintendo's titles and game technologies are still attracting new consumers.



Masayuki's creations became well-known in various countries for the past few years, allowing players of all ages to enjoy his works.

Very sad to hear about the passing of Masayuki Uemura. The NES and SNES shaped my childhood and turned me into the passionate Super Mario collector I am today. Rest in peace and thank you for creating happy memories for billions of people. — Daniel Matthews (@DanielDm27) December 9, 2021

Fans were shocked after the famous designer was announced dead. According to Engadget's latest report, Uemura's efforts made a huge impact on reviving the video game industry.

Masayuki Uemura: Remembering His Work

Masayuki joined Nintendo back in 1971, which is the period when Gunpei Yokoi, another console creator of the game company, asked him about using the so-called Sharp solar cells.

Also Read: Chris Pratt''s Mario' Movie for 2022 Would NOT Use Italian Accent, Instead Focus on 'Unique Voice'

These cells are needed back them to produce light gun titles. After Uemura became involved with the title creator, Nintendo decided to release the iconic "Duck Hunt" game, one of the so-called OG titles.

On the other hand, Masayuki was called out by the recent Nintendo President, Hiroshi Yamauchi. He asked Masayuki to create a machine that allows players to access arcade games using their TVs.

May his soul be put at ease knowing he has touched many hearts and bringing families together. Thank you, Masayuki Uemura, rest in peace. — Lumynah Nexus (@LumynahNexus) December 9, 2021

These are just some of the works of the decreased console designer. If you want to know more about him, you can visit this link.

Masayuki's Cause of Death?

US Day News provided some of the possible reasons for Uemura's death. One of these is the alleged heart disease.

Meanwhile, some rumors claimed that the iconic game creator contracted the deadly COVID-19. But, you still need to remember that these are not the confirmed reasons for his death.

No matter what the cause is, there's no denying that this is sad news for Nintendo fans.

In other news, Microsoft's 1999 purchase letter for Nintendo has appeared on Xbox's 20th anniversary virtual website. On the other hand, the recent Nintendo Black Friday deal offered the advanced Switch, which is bundled with "Mario Kart 8."

For more news updates about other Nintendo-related stories, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Nintendo to Consider Comments, Complaints on N64 Gaming Service for Future Releases; Upgrade Soon?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.