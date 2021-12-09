(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at the South Court Auditorium of Eisenhower Executive Office Building July 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated after falling short of his July 4th deadline for 70 percent of adults to have received at least one vaccination shot.

President Joe Biden is launching a new mandate that would focus on electric vehicles, ousting internal combustion engines that use gas and diesel by 2035. The new directive from the POTUS is for the entire country and not an individual order for every state as what governors or other state leaders have implemented on their campaigns.

POTUS Biden Mandates No More ICE Cars by 2035 in the US

A White House Executive Order from none other than President Joe Biden has a mandate on the use of vehicles in the country, and it would focus on banning the use and sale of internal combustion engine cars by 2035.

The mandate will be widespread all over the US, focusing on the many states it has that would soon be electrified and using a zero-emissions vehicle for transport.

The plans for electrification will first be felt more than five years from now, by 2027, as it would be the last year for the sale of ICE cars in the country. After which, it would be an eight-year transition that would soon eliminate all the gas-powered vehicles in the country, also lowering the use of fuel that is bough offshore.

EV Fleet for the US Federal Government

According to the Department of Energy, the US Federal Government branches are joining this cause and a part of the EV mandate. The federal units would also transition into the use of electric vehicles, succeeding the ICE cars initially used as standard.

It would be a massive change for the entire country, especially as it would be a transition that not everyone would fan once it comes.

EVs and Its Benefits Today

Electric vehicles are the top two percent of the new cars sold today, and that is because of the many efforts by carmakers to provide new models and change their previous releases to the clean energy campaign. Companies like General Motors are launching plentiful charging stations in the country to ensure the use and transition into the future.

EVs have many benefits to the world, and one of them is the lessening of pollution and emissions cases brought by the smoke that a car emits whenever burning fuel. A gas engine vehicle must spew out toxic gasses from its engines, which are harmful to both humans and the environment.

However, the new look into EVs is to change that as it does not have any exhaust or fuel to burn.

One of the most popular EV mandates in the country is one of its pioneers, California, with Governor Gavin Newsom having mandated the removal of ICE cars in the Sunny State by 2030. However, the POTUS and the country are catching up with the new rules of the land, and it is happening by the middle of the next decade.

