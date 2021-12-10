Microsoft's co-founder and one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates, has shared how even he wasn't exempted from having a bad 2021. With that, the billionaire philanthropist's biggest news this year is his split with his wife of 27 years, calling the last 12 months both the most "unusual" and "difficult" of his life.

Bill Gates Shares How He was Affected by the Pandemic

The 66-year-old Gates said he was also affected by both the pandemic's loneliness and being an "empty nester" dad. To expand, the Microsoft co-founder wrote on his personal blog, GatesNotes, that just like a lot of people, there were whole days throughout the year when the only human interaction he had was through a screen.

According to the story by Metro.co.uk, he shared how his personal world has never "felt smaller" than how it did over the course of the last twelve months.

After officially announcing their splitting in May, his recent divorce from Melinda French Gates was finalized in August.

Bill Gates' and Melinda French Gates' Split

The couple has been together for 27 years. Following the split, the Wall Street Journal said that Gates had an inappropriate relationship with one of his Microsoft employees while he was still married. The publication stated that this led him to step down from Microsoft's board, which he created in 1975 with Paul Allen.

Despite the split, the Microsoft co-founder says that he and Melinda are still capable of running their philanthropic foundation together. As per Gates' blog, Melinda and he continue to run the foundation together and have been able to find a good new working rhythm.

'Great Personal Sadness' for 2021

Despite working together, Gates still noted that he couldn't deny that it had been a year of "great personal sadness" for him. To expand, he also noted that adaptation to change is never easy, no matter what. He has been impressed by how resilient his loved ones have been during the challenging time, highlighting "especially my kids."

Gates also took some time to mention what he has done for the year, which was mostly towards climate change. He also applauded WHO's the approval of a new malaria vaccine for the very first time.

Philanthropic Movements for the Microsoft Co-Founder

Looking forward, the Microsoft co-founder said that he is hoping for a better future while saying the end of COVID-19 is already in sight. He also suggests that the world could finally see the end of the "acute phase" of the pandemic somewhere in 2022.

In a couple of years, Gates wrote that he hopes that the only time people will really have to think about the virus would be every fall whenever they get their joint COVID and flu vaccine.

