Japan announced that its advanced Type 12 missile, a truck-reliant weapon, would receive some major enhancements. These upgrades would allow this rocket to be used in the Asian country's current aircraft fleet.

On the other hand, the enhancements are also expected to allow the Type 12 missile to fly farther and higher than its current distance and altitude limits.

Right now, Japan is just one of the countries that are making drastic efforts to expand their defense technology sector. Recently, TechTimes reported that the U.S. Navy would release a ray gun laser weapon by 2023.

This innovation is expected to take down enemy drones more efficiently. On the other hand, China's new nuclear-capable missile was recently announced to be tested by the giant Asian nation.

Japan Enhances T 12 Truck-Reliant Missile

According to The National Interest's latest report, the Japan Self-Defence Forces explained that the new T 12 missile enhancement is one of its efforts to improve its defenses.

Also Read: US Hypersonic Missile Development Program Arrives! Defense Department Says 40 Tests To Be Conducted

JSDF added that the new version of the war rocket would not have any offensive role. This means that Japan is not planning to use it in other agendas aside from defending its soil.

As of the moment, T 12 missiles are less advanced compared to China's new anti-ship rockets. However, Japan explained that it would soon modify its rocket's range by extending the missile's wings.

This innovation would allow it to fly further and at higher altitudes as well. You can visit this link to know more details about the enhancements.

US Also Makes Efforts to Enhance Its Defense System

While Japan is focusing on improving its T 12 missiles, the United States launched a new project, which would allow it to understand how lasers can be used to destroy or counter hypersonic missiles targeting America.

The U.S. Department of Defense would work with the Missouri University of Science and Technology's students in the new defense program, as reported by Missouri S&T 150.

For more news updates about defense technologies and other similar innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: China is Ramping Up Efforts to Produce 1000 Nukes in the Next Few Years: Report

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.