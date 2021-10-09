The U.S. Navy could soon have a real-life ray gun laser weapon. As of the moment, the United States only has one weapon similar to a ray gun. This is the current lower-energy laser system called Zeus, which is specifically designed to destroy landmines.

Aside from America, there are also other countries that are developing their own versions of ray gun laser weapons. These include China, which was able to develop a similar war instrument that could fire more than 1,000 laser shots.

Each of these shots is said to last two seconds. Now, the U.S. Office of Naval Research confirmed a new compact and portable ray gun system is already in development.

New US Navy Ray Gun Weapon Now In Development!

According to Popular Mechanics' latest report, the new ray gun is expected to be completed between 2023 and 2025. It is specifically designed to take down enemy drones, one of the hardest war machines to shoot down.

On the other hand, a Department of Defence contract, which was filed on Aug. 18, confirmed the arrival and development of the new laser weapon.

"MZA Associates Corp., Albuquerque, New Mexico, is awarded an $18,697,835 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the counter unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAS) High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS)," said the U.S. Department of Defense via the recently filed document.

The defense department also explained that the new U.S. Navy ray gun would be integrated with the most advanced commercial weapon components in the market.

U.S. Navy is not the only one making huge advancements in its defense system. The U.S. Air Force also created a new system that would offer more efficient navigation assistance to the country's operating jets.

U.S. Air Force Enhances Ghostrider Gunship With Laser Weapon

Forbes reported that the U.S. Air Force also used a laser weapon to enhance the current Ghostrider gunship.

Rick Cardaro, the current Lockheed Martin Advanced Production Solutions V.P., said that their war innovation is already ready for field tests.

The new Airborne High Energy Laser or AHEL would soon be tested on the advanced AC-130J gunship. However, involved developers estimated that the field testing would still take a lot of time before it is actually conducted, at least around 2030.

For more news updates about U.S. Navy and its upcoming war innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

