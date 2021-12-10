(Photo : Unsplash/Mika Baumeister) Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft announced that the Xbox Game Pass for PCs, now known as PC Game Pass, will be giving YouTube Premium subscribers three months of PC Game Pass for free.

Microsoft Offers Free PC Game Pass

PC Game Pass is the rebrand of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC, announced on Dec. 10 during The Game Awards, according to 9to5Google.

Microsoft will not change the library of its Game Pass service, subscription model, or cloud gaming integration.

The company is just simplifying the branding of the service for its PC users, as stated on Microsoft's official Twitter account.

We heard a rumor that we’re changing our logo and name. the rumor is true — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021

Through the end of 2021, YouTube Premium members can get access to PC Game Pass for three months free. The offer is sent out to YouTube Premium subscribers via email.

In order to enjoy the offer, you will need a Microsoft account, and you will also have to be a member of Microsoft's Game Pass service, may it be through PC or through Xbox.

The offer is only available to its members in the United States and you will need to enter your credit card information to activate the trial.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC

As Microsoft renames its Xbox Game Pass for PC to just PC Game Pass, things should be less confusing for the company's PC gamers.

In the past, Microsoft had the regular Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox Game Pass for PC, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which subscribers often mistake as an offering only applicable to Xbox.

Since the name for the PC subscription has changed, it should be a lot clearer. The logo will still include the famous Xbox symbol.

Aside from announcing the rebrand, Microsoft also announced the upcoming games that PC Game Pass subscribers can get, according to The Verge.

The subscribers will be able to enjoy "Total War: WARHAMMER III," "Atomic Heart," "Redfall," "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl," "Slime Rancher 2," "Pupperazzi," "A Plague Tale: Requiem," and "Starfield."

Subscribers can also get "Scorn," "Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator," "Somerville," "Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising," and "Replaced."

There are also new titles that will be added in the next few months like "Trek to Yomi," "Unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios," "Pigeon Simulator," and "Sniper Elite 5."

PC Game Pass Games for December

December is another great month for PC Game Pass subscribers as some of November's lineup can still be accessed, such as "Forza Horizon 5," "GTA San Andreas," and "It Takes Two."

"Mass Effect Legendary" is also scheduled to be added to PC Game Pass.

However, this month is the highlight because the highly anticipated "Halo Infinite" will launch on Dec. 8, and it will be available to all Xbox Game Pass members, including consoles, PC, and cloud users, according to IGN.

That is not all for the month of December, as members can also get "Among Us" on Dec. 14, as well as "Final Fantasy XIII-2," which can now be accessed by PC and console users, together with other famous and fun games.

"Halo Infinite" launched at the same time on Dec. 8 in several countries. Members who accessed the game digitally could unlock it in their respective time zones.

