Moderna has been researching a flu vaccine that uses the same mRNA base that was a top experimental choice for COVID-19 during its early stage but now finds it difficult to make one for the other virus. A professor studying the virus and looking into vaccine creation said that mRNA is not the magic answer to all virus problems.

Moderna mRNA Research Shows Difficulty on Flu Vaccine Creation

According to a report from Reuters, the Moderna team has announced that it had good results against all four strains of the influenza virus with the new vaccine that it had been testing, using the mRNA base. However, while it shows good results, its reactogenicity is more than expected, making it a dual-bladed sword.

The new flu vaccine from Moderna is not "better" than current immunization shots in the market, as said in the research, and that says a lot about this study. The team has found difficulty in using mRNA for this application, something it did not expect or anticipated as it has given them a lot against its distinct cousin, the coronavirus.

mRNA Component is 'Not a Silver Bullet' in Vaccine Creation

According to a known vaccine expert named Florian Krammer, mRNA bases are "not silver bullets" or the one answer to "killing off" the virus, or in this analogy, the werewolf. It is not that effective against other applications or viruses, as much as it had been with COVID-19, and it is something researchers have discovered in this new study.

COVID-19 and Its mRNA Vaccine Base

The popularity of mRNA-based shots has been one of the top innovations of vaccine technology of the early pandemic season, mainly as it has been introduced as a novel approach in vaccine creation. Initially, researchers used the traditional adenovirus as AstraZeneca and Oxford have gunned for but deployed antibody generation differently.

Research initially showed that mRNA is used differently, and it is more progressed than the traditional method, making it the top candidate and choice for the present virus, intended for the original coronavirus strain. Pfizer & BioNTech and Moderna have been lauded regarding their use as it provides better antibody generation and protection in a person.

Scientists and researchers have highly praised the mRNA base for its novel use in the coronavirus vaccine creation, and it has been giving off adequate results to antibody generation. However, while it was highly effective for COVID, it does not mean that it is for other diseases or viruses in creating a cure or immunization shot like this new flu concoction.

