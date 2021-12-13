(Photo : Make the most of your T-Mobile iPhone with this easy money-saving tip!)

Apple's iOS 15.2 has these new features for the iPhone and iPad that would be extremely helpful to its users, especially those that use the smartphone for more than personal reasons. The latest update brings a lot to the table for iOS users, and it ensures the many privacy options available for the owners to keep them safe and have control over their data.

Apple iOS 15.2 Features: What's New?

The Apple iOS 15.2 features new tech upgrades that bring a lot for the iPhones that are compatible to upgrade and the iPadOS 15.2 for the tablets of the Cupertino company. The feature brings more to what meets the eye and maybe overwhelming for the upgrades, mainly as it includes changes for the Mail, Camera, Privacy, Messages, Apple Music Voice Plan, and more.

Digital Legacy is here to bring you the option to choose who you entrust your smartphone, data, and all files in that device to an iCloud contact to further its features. On the other hand, "Hide My Email" is also here for iCloud+ subscribers to hide their addresses when sending out mail.

"Find My" app helps prolong the iPhone for 5 hours in power reserve but still be trackable from the user.

App Privacy Reports are also up to date now and bring the latest for the device. Camera changes are also coming for the smartphone to improve its Macro mode and more.

Apple iOS 15.2: Should You Upgrade?

MacRumors' report shows the many features and improvements for the iOS 15.2, making it worth people's efforts and choosing to upgrade already. To get all the new features, the update is a must and should be toggled in the device's Settings.

Apple's iOS 15

The iOS 15 is an advanced operating system for the iPhones and iPads already, bringing a lot to the table, including the everyday needs that a person wants out of a smart device. One feature includes that of the Live Text for Camera, and it is something that has been used in a wrong way, particularly in copying the notes of a classmate using the device.

And while the iOS 15 has features that can copy handwriting to text, it features a lot more for unexpected things and the everyday needs of a person. CarPlay is also strengthened in this upgrade but faced initial flaws when using it with the latest smartphone from Apple; the iPhone 13 has some issues with its first versions.

Nonetheless, the iOS 15 is a robust operating system with many new features from users, bringing a capable phone for this ever-evolving digital world. And while the iOS 15.2 update brings a lot to the table, it does not stop there as Apple will continue to develop it until the next version of the phone OS comes with the iOS 16.

