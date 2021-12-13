(Photo : from Spider-Man PS4 Insomniac Games website ) Spider-Man’s Tom Holland leaked that “No Way Home” borrowed a move taken straight from its PS4 gaming title.

Spider-Man's Tom Holland just leaked that "No Way Home" includes a move that was directly borrowed from the PS4 game of the massive Marvel superhero franchise.

Spider-Man's Tom Holland and PS4 Game

The premiere of the upcoming movie of Marvel's friendly neighborhood web-slinger is nearing with a few days more to wait. As such, the cast members of the film are now granting interviews from numerous media outlets around the world.

One of which involved the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star, Holland, wherein blurted out a revelation about his upcoming movie from Sony in an interview with Extraordinerd.

As per the report by GamesRadar, Holland further told the Mexican media outlet, Extraordinerd, that Sony even sent him a Playstation 5 or PS5 to play "Marvel's Spider-Man" PS4 game in the next-gen and rare gaming console.

That said, it is to note that Sony must have also given the lead star of "No Way Home" a copy of the remastered version of "Marvel's Spider-Man," along with the latest PlayStation.

The "No Way Home" star went on to say that the gaming title from the Sony console is "amazing" and "so fun" to play with.

What's more, Holland further praised the web-slinging action in the Spider-Man PS4 game, saying that "the swinging around the city is so well done."

Spider-Man's Tom Holland Leaks 'No Way Home' Move

During the interview, Holland was asked if the game has in any way influenced the upcoming Spider-Man film. The star gamely responded, revealing something that fans of that PS4 title could look forward to.

The "No Way Home" actor initially answered the question with hesitation, as if he was hiding it so as not to spoil anything about the upcoming movie.

However, he went on to cut himself off and leaked that "there is one move that Spider-Man does in the game that we took and he does in the film."

Although Holland did not disclose which move from the console game is getting to the big screen, the Hollywood actor teased that "it's really cool."

Spider-Man PS5 and 'No Way Home'

GamesRadar further said in the same report that the upcoming "No Way Home" movie of the Marvel web-slinger has already left some of its influences to its gaming title as well.

However, it is to note that it is only exclusive to the PS5 version of the gaming title.

"Marvel's Spider-Man" recently introduced two Spidey suits based on "No Way Home."

