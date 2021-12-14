WhatsApp's bug is now endlessly crashing the app for iPhone users after opening it. The issue with the messaging platform has been persistently affecting its users across the globe for a couple of hours already.

WhatsApp Bug Crashes App on iPhone

As per the report by 9to5Mac, essentially, WhatsApp remains inaccessible for some iPhone users. The bug that constantly shuts down the app prevents its users from reading or sending any messages from the messaging platform owned by Meta.

Some iPhone users experiencing the bug on WhatsApp have stormed the social media platform, Twitter, to share the crashing issue.

One of the tweets said that he could not send or receive anything from the messaging app.

WhatsApp Bug: iOS 15.2 to Blame?

One user even noted that his WhatsApp has been crashing since he updated to the latest version of iOS, the 15.2.

It is worth noting that Apple recently rolled out an update for the iOS and iPadOS. The latest version brings new features to the iPhone and iPad, such as changes in apps like Camera, Mail, Messages, as well as the introduction of the Apple Music Voice Plan.

However, although 9to5Mac confirmed that there was a bug that constantly crashed the messaging app on iOS, the issue is not limited to those who have updated to its latest version.

In fact, some users who are still sporting the older version of iOS 15 are also having a hard time opening Meta's messaging app on their iPhones.

On top of that, some users even reported that even the beta version of the app is facing the crashing issue on iOS.

WhatsApp Crashing: How to Fix

As of writing, WhatsApp has yet to release an update on the App Store. In addition to that, the messaging app has yet to acknowledge the issue for iPhone users.

9to5Mac suggested in the same report that the issue might have nothing to do with the iOS app itself. Instead, the bug could be from the servers of Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta.

WhatsApp Issues

Just recently, last Dec 8 to be more precise, according to the news story by NDTV, WhatsApp also faced another bug that has been automatically logging its users from their accounts.

It turns out that the issue shows up for users who linked their devices to their accounts.

Elsewhere, WhatsApp users using an iPhone could soon get an additional feature allowing them to leave a reaction on messages. The said function has been reportedly in the works since September.

