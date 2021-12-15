(Photo : iPhonedo via YouTube)

Apple has been speculated to be sourcing three new displays from the famous South Korean manufacturing company, LG, as a new device intended for the next release of M1 Macs. The venture would go for the subsequent releases of the iMac M1 devices, the popular desktop computer of the company that has recently fitted with the notable Silicon chip.

Apple's Three New Displays from LG: Speculations

A popular and trusted leaker called "Dylan" (@dylandkt) has released a new thread regarding the arrival of future Macs with LG display and three new displays that would also come from the South Korean manufacturer. The speculations regarding the new display have not revealed the year the company would release it.

Also, the speculations point out more on LG, focusing on a 27-inch and 32-inch display that was intended for computers, mainly for its arrival on Apple's future devices. Of course, the extensive collection would come for the iMac, which is now on M1, and not for other devices of the Cupertino company with its MacBooks.

The leaker said there was no branding on LG's creations, but the public can only assume it is intended for Apple.

Apple Pro Display XDR for iMac M1?

Dylan specifically said that LG is making the Pro Display XDR, which is the direction of the display from the latest 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro devices.

Pro Display XDR will be unique to the new iMac M1 if this speculation bears fruit from Apple and LG's partnership. It would be the most advanced display the iMac will feature, bringing the top-notch output for all its users, paired with a new silicon chip.

Apple Display, Silicon Chips

There have been a lot of speculations for the update of Apple's computer devices for 2022, focusing on the MacBook and iMac products of the company, including the many variants it has in circulation. However, 2022 would mean a new year and design for them, bringing more than what was introduced in the past years since the 2020's M1.

The release of the 2021 MacBook Pro only shows that despite being bred as the same M1, Apple has intended for the M1 Max to be the better counterpart of the Silicon chip. No news regarding the release of M2 for next year has arrived yet, but analysts are also looking into the new name of the ARM-based chip to be coming, two years after the first debut.

The most significant changes in a device are its display and performance, especially when talking about computers that do not have much to offer for their camera and design. Apple is known for giving the public more for what it expects from a device, beating expectations of its releases, and ultimately filling in the needs of people with its appliances.

