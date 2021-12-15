Former SpaceX engineers are seeking to deploy the first fully functional pizza-making robot they developed through their startup, Stellar Pizza, in the streets to serve hot meals to Americans.

The startup seeks to introduce the first-ever fully functional pizza robot in Southern California.

Former SpaceX Engineers and Pizza-Making Robot

The former engineers of Elon Musk's space exploration firm, SpaceX, including James Wahawisan, Brian Langone, and Benson Tsai, founded the startup, Steller Pizza.

Wahawisan worked for SpaceX for more than five years as its Battery Electronics Engineer, wherein he helped develop the F9 batteries.

On the other hand, Langone used to be the Structures Engineer of the space firm, and later on, took the Battery Mechanical Engineer post.

Meanwhile, Tsai was previously the Senior Battery Engineer of SpaceX.

On top of that, as per the news story by LA Eater, a total of 23 engineers worked to deploy the first fully functional pizza robots.

Some of these folks who worked on the pizza robot used to do critical engineering stuff on the reusable rockets and satellite internet system of SpaceX.

Not to mention that the former culinary director of Musk's space firm, Ted Cizma, also joined Stellar Pizza to help in formulating the recipes.

Pizza Robot Startup

According to the report by Forbes, the pizza concept that numerous former SpaceX engineers worked on sports an automated mobile kitchen, which could potentially produce more than 100 pizzas in just an hour.

One of the founders of Steller, Tsai, told Forbes in the same report that they are "a team of rocket scientists trying to solve food delivery challenges."

The former SpaceX engineer noted that "the current system is broken." He further claimed that "restaurants aren't making enough money, consumers are paying too much and third-party delivery companies aren't really making a profit."

Thus, their team went on to develop a solution to the persistence problem in the food industry by introducing an automated mobile ghost kitchen.

Read Also: NASA: SpaceX is the Only Capable Provider to Transport Astronauts to ISS to Meet its Standards

Pizza Robot: How it Works

The pizza robot is fully functional. In fact, it starts cooking the pizza with raw dough. After which, it will press it to create a flat round shape.

The robot will also be sprinkling the sumptuous toppings and sauce of the pizza. It will then place the raw ingredients in the custom-design ovens of the mobile kitchen.

That's it. The pizza is prepared and served without any human intervention, unlike earlier versions of pizza-making robots elsewhere.

Related Article: SpaceX Bankruptcy Could Happen, Says Elon Musk in a Leaked Email! Raptor Production Crisis Getting Serious?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.