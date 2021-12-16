Twitch Recap 2021 is now available for users who want to have a glimpse of all of their activities on the platform for this year. Just like Nintendo and Spotify, this feature will sum up all the contents that they have watched and their duration.

As early as now, you can use this feature to see your playing time across many games. You can also check your streaming times for several creators, but there's a catch.

Let's find out how you can get started with the Twitch Recap 2021.

The Catch Behind Twitch Recap 2021

According to a report by Engadget, Twitch users could now access this feature but there's one thing that you should do before diving into it: opting into the platform's marketing emails.

On Twitter, the streaming site tweeted that it could not manually resend recaps to everyone that's why it is requesting all users opt-in first to their email.

We're seeing some confusion about the recap.



In order to receive the Recap you had to opt-in for marketing emails prior to them being sent. Unfortunately, we aren't able to manually re-send recaps.



If you opted in, check your inbox and spam folder in the coming hours! https://t.co/N84HhhIGQB — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021

At the time of publication, the report spotted that many people find it confusing to follow. Some people expressed their disappointment over this change. The majority of them did not realize that they had turned off their marketing emails.

Other commenters wrote that they were not aware that opting into marketing emails is required before using Twitch Recap 2021. Moreover, other users suggested that the platform should allow them to use it on its official app and website for easy browsing.

Engadget explained that the streaming giant can do whatever it wants like sending out recaps in any available format. If it wants to inform users about their 2021 recap in their marketing emails, it is to note that Twitch should first consult the experts and the masses regarding this.

Most importantly, they should have communicated first to fans who prefer using this feature and shared it with those who haven't used it before. They could notify them by sending a message that indicates if they are about to opt-in on an email.

Twitch recorded that this year, 1.2 trillion minutes were spent by the viewers in watching streams from various content creators. Meanwhile, over 14 million channels have entered streaming for the first time.

The platform also wrote that the top-streaming categories in 2021 are "Just Chatting," "GTA V," "Valorant," and more.

How to Use Twitch 2021 Year Recap

According to Dotesports, you can begin viewing your year-round recap on the platform by simply following these easy steps. To do this, you need to:

Log in to your Twitch account Head to the app's settings Access the Notifications tab which is the fifth tab on top screen's left side Open your notification options bearing "By Email" Make sure to check the "purple check mark" in the section Tap the button to the right of the "Marketing" label

Twitch Streamer Ludwig is Out From Twitch Recap

The same source reported that popular game streamer Ludwig Ahgren is reportedly excluded from the Twitch 2021 recap after he left the site for YouTube.

I’m bummed that I was completely removed from the twitch recap



Although I understand it from a business perspective it’s still sad to be erased from so many people’s year



Thanks to everyone who watched me



I appreciate you <3 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) December 15, 2021

According to his latest tweet, "it's still sad to be erased from so many people's year."

Written by Joseph Henry

