CDC's first batch of COVID-19 tests is now being criticized after the agency's own internal investigation discovered that they have some issues.

These problems involve contamination and design flaws, which are quite alarming considering that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is one of the most trusted health agencies across the globe.

"It delayed the availability of more widespread testing. I think it's important that they got to the bottom of what went wrong," shared Stanford Health Care's Clinical Virology Director, Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, via Yahoo News.

Here are other details of CDC's latest internal investigation that you must know.

CDC's First Batch of COVID-19 Tests are Flawed?

According to SciTech Daily's latest report, when China published the complete SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence from a patient in Wuhan, CDC quickly developed the Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, which can detect COVID-19 infection.

However, after this health tech was released in the United States, the organization started receiving false-positive results from different laboratories.

In the new internal investigation, the flaws positive reactivity of the negative control is believed to come from the N1 component contamination.

This was also detected in the first production lot of the distributed COVID-19 test kits. You can view this link to see more details.

CDC Says the N1 Contamination Leads to COVID-19 Test Enhancements

Based on CDC's statements, the N1 contamination and the design flaws allowed the health agency to enhance further the quality assurance of its RT-CPR and other COVID-19 diagnostic test kits.

The organization added that the changes they made in their health innovation include additional steps of approval and review by health experts, independent of the diagnostic panel design team.

