The United Kingdom (UK) is now launching trials for the needle-free COVID-19 vaccine which is said to be effective against current and future coronavirus variants. The new jab works by pushing the air through the skin instead of using the traditional syringe.

University of Southampton Develops Needle-Free Vaccine Jab

The needle-free injection technology is another breakthrough invention that the experts created in the field of health. To suppress the further spread of coronavirus, the University of Southampton in the UK came up with the syringe-less COVID-19 vaccine.

The director of the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility, Saul Faust, said that their recent vaccine differs from the typical jabs.

The most notable difference here is that it could protect the person from both the future and the current COVID-19 variants such as the omicron variant which was discovered in South Africa.

The clinical chief investigator added that this technology could provide a "wide-ranging protection" to many people around the world, according to a report by Metro on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

How Effective is the Needle-free COVID-19 Vaccine?

Instead of feeling a penetrating needle into your skin, a "jet of air" will be pushed to deliver the vaccine inside the body.

In terms of effectiveness, Daily Mail wrote in its report that this technology could predict the mutation method of a certain virus. This would also help the patients to be protected from the emerging coronavirus variants in the future.

The main pioneer behind this vaccine, Professor Jonathan Heeney of the University of Cambridge ,has made this possible with DIOSynVax. The University of Southampton spearheaded the trials this early.

According to Professor Heeney, people need to develop newer technologies since their body's immunities continue to decline following the emergence of different COVID-19 variants.

Heeney believes that his team could further create new-generation vaccines for people's safety amid several health threats concerning the disease.

He added that what they developed is innovative because it features a "broader protective response" and delivery. This would be the primary action to achieve rolling out the universal coronavirus jab soon.

For those who have already received the first two doses of their vaccine, you can now participate in the trial where you can receive £785 ($1,037).

Cobi Robot Injects Needleless Vaccines

Last month, an article here on Tech Times reported a Cobi robot can inject needless vaccines to patients without feeling any pain. At the time, the vaccine hesitancy is high, which prompted people to steer away from being injected.

Needless to say, this needleless vaccine works the same way as the UK vaccine: through a high-pressure fluid jet. It would be responsible for injecting the dosage into the tissue of the patient.

Most importantly, the Cobi robot will not require any help from a health care expert to begin administering this technology to the people. According to Cobionix CEO Tim Lasswell, the robotics platform can finish the task with 100% autonomy.

