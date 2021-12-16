(Photo : PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk has presented himself and Tesla Clean Energy as United States Senator Bernie Sanders asks who has stopped the "climate crisis" as part of the questions of the future generation.

The highly philosophical tweet of the U.S. senator gave the CEO an urge to answer it, especially with the efforts he has shown over the years for climate awareness.

Senator Bernie Sanders Asks Who Stopped the Climate Crisis, Elon Musk Answers

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted a philosophical question that would make people think about their efforts and actions regarding the current climate crisis that the world is experiencing. Here, the senator asked if put in a situation where the future generation questions the public about their actions, what would they answer?

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk inserted himself in the conversation. He answered the question by saying "[ahem]," suggesting that he is one of the proprietors of efforts for the current climate crisis.

[ahem] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2021

Fans and other Twitter users have noticed the tweet and have been teasing Elon that he "loves" Senator Sanders, to which Musk said that it is "unrequited love.

Is there anything more tragic than unrequited love? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2021

Did Elon Musk and Tesla Clean Energy Stop the Climate Crisis?

Elon Musk and Tesla Clean energy have not yet answered or stopped the Climate Crisis because it is still a problem that the world is experiencing right now and it is far from over.

Indeed there are many solutions Tesla has come up with and the effort is massive as they are one of the firsts in pushing for the clean energy movement in this era.

Elon Musk, Tesla Clean Energy is the Answer to Climate Crisis

Earlier this week, the famous Tesla CEO has been mocking the senator with a meme that he has made, making the politician look like the villain of a known arcade game. Musk used the opportunity to announce the capability of Tesla to also feature a new game on its infotainment system, featuring SEGA's "Sonic the Hedgehog."

Clean energy is one of the goals or focuses of Tesla and it is apparent with several of its renowned devices, including the Tesla Solar and Powerwall tandem for home energy uses.

Electric mobility is the other half of Tesla's clean energy-focused with the massive fleet of electric vehicles now, bordering on clean energy, safety, and efficiency in a car.

Tesla and Elon Musk's efforts are not yet the answer to the climate crisis that the world is experiencing in the present, as it is far from over and still something that the current generation still needs to work on.

However, the efforts of both the clean energy company and CEO are massive enough that it sparked this generation to focus on alternative and environment-friendly choices.

