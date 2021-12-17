(Photo : Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels) (Photo : Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Barbara Dale, a school nurse, prepares an immunization needle for a child August 8, 2007 in Hialeah, Florida. The free immunization is part of the Miami-Dade County Health Department's program to help children heading back to school.

The COVID-19 Vaccines available to the public now are at least eighty percent (80%) effective to protect against the Omicron variant, now known to the public as the notorious new strain of the virus. Experts are speculating whether the booster shots would help protect against the Omicron, especially now that it is available to the public directly.

COVID-19 Vaccines Effectivity Rate on the Omicron Variant

The Imperial College of London shared a study of the COVID-19 vaccine boosters and their protection against the COVID-19 Omicron Variant, known to plague the world. The study entitled "Report 48 - The value of vaccine booster doses to mitigate the global impact of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant" helps give researchers knowledge regarding the booster's contribution.

COVID-19 vaccines are initially known to have less effective in protecting against the variant, and it is now a must to get the booster shot, provided that these are compatible ones. Nevertheless, various companies are developing a booster for their brand, bringing better protection to the Omicron, known to claim lives once infected.

Boosters to Help Against the Omicron Variant?

According to the BBC, the study looked into the severe cases of the Omicron variant and its possible effects on a person who develops it. People susceptible to viruses and have weakened immune systems (immunocompromised people) should look into the booster vaccine.

It is best to consult a physician to avoid any repercussions.

COVID-19 and its Protection

COVID-19 has protection from its vaccine, and different pharmaceutical companies joined into the many developments of the shots to immunize people against the virus. Other types of the vaccine include now a needle-free shot that people would take, and its makers regard it as something that brings much protection against the virus.

The Omicron variant is a notorious strain of COVID now, but there are still worse versions of the vaccine that is known to evade PCR tests despite its thorough process. Nevertheless, efforts against the coronavirus are still ongoing, as the world's health organizations and experts work together and aim to stem the virus, once and for all.

Vaccines are essential, and there is no point in denying that. It is a need for the public to have immunity against the virus and protect against its many destructive capabilities that may ultimately lead to the loss of life. The shots now may not be as effective as previous variants, but it still brings the necessary protection to prevent death as known now.

