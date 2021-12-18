A new NSO malware has been developed to target iPhones! In Google's latest security report, the search engine giant's cybersecurity experts explained why the malicious tool is quite alarming.

Right now, various state-linked hacking groups are conducting serious malicious campaigns. They are developing new technologies and finding more efficient methods to breach their victims' gadgets and systems.

Now, Google confirmed that NSO, an Israeli tech firm, created a new malware that can go undetectable for months. This new malicious innovation can even be identifiable for years in some serious cases.

To give you more idea, here are other reasons why NSO's new malware concerns Google's security researchers and other experts.

New NSO Malware Attacks iPhones! Why is It Alarming?

According to Science Recently's latest report, the new malware is a part of NSO's Pegasus software tool. Aside from being undetectable, Google's experts claimed that this new malicious tool could create a virtual computer within their victims' iPhones.

"It's almost like a phone within a phone or an operating system within an operating system. That's quite clever because it means it's slightly more difficult to detect," explained Prof. Alan Woodward, an internationally renowned security researcher at the University of Surrey.

On the other hand, the new malware is also considered to use a zero-click attack. This means that iPhone users can be targeted without fooling them into clicking malicious links. You can visit this site to see more details.

NSO is Comparable to Elite Nation-State Hackers?

The Israeli tech firm is now being compared to other international elite spies. Because of this, Ars Technica's reported that NSO is now included in the companies being sanctioned.

On the other hand, the hacking group is also facing high-profile lawsuits because of the security risks posed by its malicious innovations. NSO is just one of the cybercrime groups that various countries should worry about.

