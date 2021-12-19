(Photo : by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) Signage is seen at a Tesla Inc. supercharger station on on January 4, 2021 in Hawthorne, California. - After shares rocketed higher in 2020 on surging auto deliveries, Tesla enters 2021 with plenty of momentum even as its vision of taking electric cars mainstream remains a way off. (Photo : Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)) Charger with Tesla logo at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for the electric vehicle company Tesla Motors, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, August 24, 2016.

Tesla's Supercharger stations are offering a free use privilege during off-peak hours in time for the problematic holiday overcrowding that occurs yearly.

Tesla Supercharger Station to Offer Free Use

As per the report by Engadget, the EV tech giant of Elon Musk previously offered a discount during the off-peak hours of the Supercharger. However, the price cut did not provide any significant change in the intense overcrowding.

As such, this time around, Tesla is going the extra mile in its attempt to put a solution to the overcrowding mess during the holiday season.

The EV maker will now offer its Supercharger stations to its customers for free during the off-peak hours of the holidays to minimize the long lines during prime time, wherein EV owners simultaneously flock altogether.

Tesla will specifically offer free use of its Supercharging stations in some locations during the off-peak hours or from 7 pm to 10 am. The promotion will run starting on Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

Tesla Supercharger and Holiday Overcrowding

Engadget further noted in the same report that the Supercharger stations of Tesla are strategically found in some of the high-traffic urban centers, as well as the major roads.

On top of that, the news outlet further suggested that the latest offering of the giant EV maker could lure in some EV users to leave their homes a little earlier to enjoy the free recharge promotion of Tesla.

In turn, it should help alleviate the problem the Tesla owners have been experiencing during the holidays-never-ending lines due to overcrowding.

Meanwhile, according to the news story of PCMag, Tesla EV owners have been complaining about the frustrating overcrowding in its Supercharger stations every holiday.

In fact, the long lines inside its charging stations have been persistent since Thanksgiving way back in 2018.

That said, Tesla has been grappling to find a solution to the occasional overcrowding in its charging network.

Tesla Supercharger Station Network

In the same report, Engadget, also added that the ongoing overcrowding problem in the charging stations on the EV firm of Musk shows that its Supercharger network is struggling to please the growing demand from its customers.

It is worth noting that Tesla has previously admitted that its charging network is struggling to keep up with the rapidly growing demand.

As such, way back on June 16, the CEO and founder of the tech giant assured that "massive increase" will soon see the light of day of its Supercharger network to keep up with the clamor of its customers.

