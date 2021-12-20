(Photo : by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) The Tesla logo is seen outside of their showroom in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2018. - Tesla's board of directors said Wednesday it will evaluate chief executive Elon Musk's proposal to take the electric car maker private. After Musk last week raised the idea as a better solution for Tesla's long-term growth, directors met "several times" and are "taking the appropriate next steps to evaluate this," the board said in a brief statement issued before the stock market opened.

Tesla has warned that its new 2021 electric vehicles or EVs still include old 2017 battery packs. As such, the tech giant admitted that its capacity has been slightly reduced already.

Tesla: 2021 EVs Include 2017 Battery Packs

As per the report by Electrek, the EV tech giant, Tesla, has added a disclaimer in its online listing of the new 2021 Model 3 sedan.

The strange thing about it is that it disclosed that these supposedly new vehicles from the auto firm of Elon Musk carry a battery pack from 2017.

The news outlet further noted that the EV maker has been scrambling to reduce its inventory of vehicles in hopes to improve its earnings before 2021 comes to an end, its CEO and founder Elon Musk previously said.

As such, Tesla ended up selling even its demo and test drive units as a brand new vehicle.

Some customers of Tesla have been reporting that they have seen a new listing on the website of the EV maker, which turns out to be the model vehicle of the tech giant.

Tesla Model 3 2021 with Battery Range Disclaimer

According to the news story by Jalopnik, a Twitter user that goes by the name Seth Horowitz revealed the new listing of Tesla in his series of tweets.

The Twitter user further noted that there is a new listing of the 2021 Tesla Model 3 that carries a disclaimer that the range of the vehicle might have been reduced due to its old battery pack.

Horowitz added that the brand new listing of the 2021 Model 3 was seen in various locations, such as Portland, Miami, Denver, Honolulu, and Los Angeles.

The disclaimer specifically warned its buyers that the "range figures may be up to 12% lower due to battery age."

1/2 New thread. TSLA is selling “Demo” ‘21 Long Range Model 3s with low miles, and a disclaimer that the battery was built in ‘17 and may be degraded by 12%. I put a ton of links in a thread that broke. Here’s the search criteria for the Bay Area: https://t.co/6Hh5wYkUEP pic.twitter.com/iY8beAlgxx — Seth Horwitz (@Seth_Horwitz) December 20, 2021

On top of that, the warning from Tesla also noted that "this vehicle was built with a battery pack manufactured as early as 2017."

That said, the EV maker further disclosed that even if the said vehicle is still brand new, its battery range capacity has been reduced over time.

Electrek also confirmed in the same report that the demo vehicles with old battery packs were listed under the "new inventory" section of the website of Tesla.

The listing admitted that the odometer of the 2021 Model 3 vehicles already had 1,000 miles on it, which the news outlet assumed to be from test drives.

