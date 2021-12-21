Xbox creator Seamus Blackley has given his two cents on the recent harassment scandal involving Twitch streamer Grenade Queen, which has made headlines recently.

According to Blackley, the multiplayer toxicity that he watched unfold in the viral clip "wasn't the future for Xbox Live we envisioned," reports IGN.

These comments from the Xbox creator are in a direct response to the harassment that streamer Grenade Queen experienced while streaming "Halo Infinite" on Twitch. Here is Blackley's latest tweet:

This wasn’t the future for @xbox live we envisioned. As a community and with the help of @Microsoft this needs to be highlighted and stopped. It will take teamwork between players, devs, and console manufacturers to change this and it’s time. It’s past time. https://t.co/hVPHDvESVP — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) December 20, 2021

In the video, you can clearly see that the offending party (notably composed of men) were hurling sexist insults against Grenade Queen, telling her to stop playing "Halo" and go play "Fortnite" or other games because the popular shooter is apparently "not made for her."

One player even went as far as to comment that she should just do something promiscuous on Twitch instead of playing the game.

In response, Grenade Queen posted, "No woman should have to deal with this if they're having 1 rough game against decent people... this was only part of it." With these words, she insinuated that the insult-laden video was only a small part of the harassment she endured in-game.

After posting the video, the harassers apparently apologized to Grenade Queen. She shared a screenshot of the apology from the players on Twitter:

The issue has once again brought up the fact that toxicity in online multiplayer matches remains rampant-especially for women. And they have gone through several lengths to ensure that they don't experience it.

"Halo Infinite" is the latest instalment of the long-running Xbox exclusive franchise, which was one of the main reasons why Blackley's creation has become a global phenomenon in the 20 years since it first launched.

The Growing Problem Of Online Multiplayer Toxicity

USA Today reports about a survey which revealed that 59 percent of women deliberately keep their gender a secret when playing online multiplayer games to avoid being harassed.

The survey, which was conducted by the research firm Reach3 Insights back in May, also revealed that only 39 percent of the study's participants believe that top gaming brands are doing enough to support female gamers.

This reality has prompted the Xbox creator to comment that things have gone "from bad to pure evil" over the last two decades, as per the original IGN report.

As a result, Blackley is calling on Microsoft to deal with the problem, saying that "it's past time" that the situation be changed for the better.

Seamus Blackley: A Brief Bio Of The OG Xbox Creator

Blackley worked with a team of three others (Kevin Bachus, Ted Hase, and Otto Berkes) to create the original Xbox console 20 years ago. Their work basically laid the ground for what could be considered the first instance of online multiplayer gaming as we know it today: Xbox Live.

With Microsoft's decision to go all-in on broadband internet with their console, Xbox Live came right after as an attempt to push online multiplayer as far as possible, writes GameInformer.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

