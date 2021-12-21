Gathering people around your phone to show off a picture or video can be a pain, but thanks to Android and Chromecast, it doesn't have to be. We'll show you how to wirelessly mirror your Android phone or tablet's screen to a TV.

Before we get started, it should be mentioned that mirroring your screen might not be the best method to share content on a TV.

Many video and photo apps allow you to "cast" to a Chromecast-enabled device. This will be a much nicer experience than mirroring your screen, according to Business Insider.

For all of those other situations, mirroring your screen is a handy trick to know. There are a few things that you'll need.

Connect your Android Phone to Your TV

We'll start with the easiest method, which isn't available on all devices. On your Android phone or tablet, swipe down from the top of the screen once and then a second time to expand the Quick Settings toggles. Find the toggle labeled "Screen Cast" and tap it.

Also Read: T-Mobile Youtube TV: Google Messages Soon to Become Default Messaging App for Android Phones

This will bring up a list of devices that you can mirror your screen to. Select the one that you want.

A message will explain that all of the information visible on your screen will be available to the service. Tap "Start Now" if you agree.

You will now see your screen on the receiving device. If you don't have the "Screen Cast" toggle in the Quick Settings, you will need to mirror your screen with the Google Home app. Open the app on your Android phone or tablet and select the device that you want to mirror your screen to.

At the bottom of the app, tap "Cast My Screen."

You'll see a message explaining what mirroring does. Tap "Cast Screen" to proceed, according to HowtoGeek.

Lastly, another message will explain that all of the information visible on your screen will be available to the service. Tap "Start Now" if you agree.

You will now see your screen on the receiving device.

To stop casting your screen, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap "Disconnect" on the cast notification.

That's all there is to it. Screen mirroring is handy for those times when you want to show something on your phone, but it doesn't work with traditional Google Cast features.

Alternatively, there are ways to mirror your Android handset's display to an Amazon Fire TV or Roku set-top box.

How to Mirror Your Android Phone's Screen on Amazon Fire TV

While Amazon Fire TV Sticks offer apps for popular streaming services on your TV, they also allow you to mirror your Android phone and tablet to a TV. Here's how to do it.

Mirroring an Android screen using Amazon Fire TV works like casting using Google Chromecast and Apple's AirPlay. For this to work, the Android device and Fire TV need to be on the same Wi-Fi network.

First, turn on the Amazon Fire TV. Press and hold down the "Home" button on the Fire TV Remote for three seconds.

In the menu that appears, select "Mirroring."

On Android, open the "Settings" app and select "Bluetooth & Device Connection." Select "Connection Preferences." Open the "Cast" option, according to PCMag.

Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner and toggle the option for "Enable Wireless display. Wait for your Amazon Fire TV to show up in the nearby devices list. Tap on the Fire TV's name when it shows up on Android.

Related Article: LG Smart TV: 325-Inch and 2,000 Pounds with 8K Display for $1.7 Million Under the DVLED Lineup

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.