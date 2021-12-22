Following on the heels of its recent announcement establishing an e-commerce platform for mobile devices, gComm, Sayollo today disclosed its partnership with Speechly, a reactive voice user interface API. Sayollo will add Speechly to the gComm platform, an in-game shopping facility allowing consumers to make physical purchases completely uninterrupted while playing their favorite games.

Speechly's reactive voice user interface API can enable real-time voice product selection and remove friction in e-commerce checkout experiences. From cart updates to last-minute changes on the checkout page, the voice-controlled purchasing enabled by Speechly will let the Gen-Z gaming audience speak naturally throughout the gComm experience and make purchases without typing. This powerful voice search feature will unlock products made available by retailers around the world with Sayollo's gComm.

"We are proud to be delivering a first-of-its-kind shopping experience to the Gen-Z gaming community, and believe this is how many more DTC brands will attempt to target consumers in the future," said Jonathan Attias, co-founder and CEO of Sayollo. "Through our partnership with Speechly, gamers will have the power to make purchases without typing at all, by simply using their voice to command the process."

Speechly's low latency, fully streaming Spoken Language Understanding® API and SDKs provide real-time speech-to-intent capabilities so that developers can easily add voice features to any website or mobile experience. The API's real-time, responsive solution and ready-made UI components work across all major platforms and power voice features across e-commerce, search, gaming, digital, and health apps.

