Huawei had revealed its P50 Pocket equipped with Snapdragon 888 SoC. It also has a gapless folding screen. Aside from the P50 Pocket, Huawei also revealed its Watch D that fans have been waiting for for weeks.

Huawei Watch D Reveal

The Huawei Watch D smartwatch has a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen that is colored. It has a 456x280-pixel resolution and a pixel density of 326 PPI. The smartwatch is made out of an aluminum alloy case, and you can choose from two colors, black, and titanium.

The straps of the Huawei Watch D are made out of fluoro-rubber, and you can choose between medium and large sizes. The medium size is 11.8cm long, while the large size is 13.3cm long.

The Huawei Watch D also has a standard set of features aimed at health and fitness like heart rate monitor, step counter, blood oxygen level monitor, and sleep tracking, according to GSMArena.

However, the main highlight of the smartwatch is its ability to record your ECG and measure the user's blood pressure.

The tech company said that it had integrated a high-precision pressure sensor, a low resistance gas path, and a pressure feedback control circuit that allows the device to get measurements with a minimum error margin of only 3mmHg.

As for the ECG feature, the Watch D relies entirely on the TruSeen 5.0+ advanced technology. It has eight circular photoelectric sensors and two luminous sources with a glass sapphire lens that is beautifully carved.

It also has ECG electrodes with PVD-coated that filters out any interference and it can give you accurate outcomes, according to TechRadar.

The Huawei Watch D is said to detect Arrhythmia, Atherosclerosis, and risks of Sleep Apnea. The company allows the users of the smartwatch to get online consultation immediately if it detects any signs of the diseases above. The smartwatch will direct users to experts to help them better understand their health analysis.

Huawei revealed that it partnered with more than 300 hospitals in China to test the reliability and accuracy of the smartwatch features.

The Watch D has been classified as a Class II medical device by the Food and Drug Administration or FDA in China.

The rest of the smartwatch highlights include a multi-functional NFC, temperature sensor, and IP68. It is also water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about moisture forming if it gets wet.

The tech company has not revealed the battery size of the Watch D yet. However, it did say that it can endure up to a week of usage in a typical scenario.

The Watch D cost around $470, and it will be released on Dec. 25.

Holiday Sale

Aside from releasing the Watch D on Christmas Day, Huawei is also offering a holiday sale for its other smartwatches, according to Gadgets NDTV.

The sale began on Dec. 21, and it will end on Dec. 30. Three Huawei smartwatches are at a discounted price right now.

The Huawei Band 6 costs $46, the Huawei Watch Fit costs $99, and the Huawei Watch GT 2 costs $266. Despite being pulled out from Google Stores back in 2016, Huawei was able to thrive in the smartwatch department and has now released several models.

