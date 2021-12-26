NASA's James Webb Space Telescope already reached space after a successful Christmas day launch, and it brings new hope for the agency and its future missions. However, it is the alleged successor of the Hubble Space Telescope, now known for its many maintenance issues due to its old age and technology.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope: Successful Christmas Launch

NASA wishes the world a happy Christmas, and as a part of its celebration, work does not stop as it brings the highly anticipated launch of the year with the James Webb Space Telescope. The early Christmas launch of the telescope marks its first outing aboard the Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, South America.

The successful launch is a sight to see for all space dreamers and aspirants, marking the arrival of one of the most powerful telescopes in the generation. The capabilities of the James Webb are beyond any apparatus of NASA now, and it will help in discovering more space compared to previous studies and missions.

NASA James Webb: Will It Replace the Hubble?

However, the arrival of Webb's space telescope does not mean a death sentence to the Hubble or replacing it as the deep space eyes of the space agency.

For now, the Hubble will remain to what it is and what it does, and that is to perform almost the same tasks as the latest one.

Hubble will stay on, for now, undetermined by NASA for its official retirement.

Hubble and its Deep Space Scans of 2021

The Hubble is a mighty eye in space by NASA, but it fell short of expectations as it faced breakdowns throughout the year, and it is an understandable one. The space telescope is still a respected and highly regarded one as it brings a massive contribution to the space agency and its daily operations in search of answers for the great beyond.

Studies and research have already gained a lot from Hubble, and there is no denying that.

Even amidst its breakdowns, the Einstein Rings show its popular colors to the Hubble and has given the world a new lead on the origins of the universe in the most unexpected way. The discovery of the ring is a lot for the researchers as it is a marvel for most astronomers, as a rare sight to see from billions of miles away from the planet.

It also saw the Seyfert Galaxy, and this is initially thought of as the last sight of Hubble to see in the deep space, but still a significant one for NASA.

For now, Hubble may not retire itself just yet, and it is a good choice for NASA to use these two telescopes as its apparatus for its deep space scans in the future. Nevertheless, the James Webb Space Telescope will bring a lot for the space agency, especially with its latest features aboard the device.

