SpaceX Starlink's satellite has been installed and mounted on top of the WordPress founder's RV or recreational vehicle.

The founder and CEO of WordPress and its parent firm, Automattic, Matt Mullenweg, revealed that he recently discovered how to mount the Starlink dish antenna on top of his EV, as per the report by Tesmanian.

SpaceX Starlink Satellite and WordPress Founder's RV

The WordPress founder told Protocol in an interview that the early days of the pandemic had forced Mullenweg to buy himself an RV, wherein he drove it himself around the United States.

His journey includes numerous stops in tons of national parks as he goes back and forth from San Francisco and Houston.

The road trip around the country was made possible by the RV that he customized for his liking.

The internet entrepreneur enthusiastically told the news outlet that "I really love networking equipment" as he was about to delve deep into the customization of his RV.

Mullenweg narrated that by the time that he had already bought himself an RV, he went on to tinker on the internet service for the vehicle.

The founder of Automattic said that he "set up a multiple-cell phone modem router," which allows him to connect to the three biggest carriers in the US. However, despite that, he has made the connection into a single Wi-Fi network.

SpaceX Satellite Mounted on RV

Just recently, the online businessman discovered a much faster way to connect to the internet remotely.

"What we recently figured out was how to mount a Starlink on top," he said, noting that the satellite dish of SpaceX is now giving him much faster internet speeds.

But still, he said that the Starlink dish still carries some limitations as it appears to be Geo-locked in the Wyoming region. As such, the American web developer said that "you can't drive around it."

Nevertheless, he said that his RV is now getting internet quality the same as a broadband connection after installing the Starlink disk.

Starlink Mobile?

What's more, the American entrepreneur disclosed in the same interview that he is still waiting for his next internet upgrade.

Mullenweg noted that SpaceX just unveiled its plans to roll out a mobile version of Starlink, which should let him drive around with it.

It is worth noting that Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of SpaceX announced last April 16 that Starlink will be fully mobile by late 2021.

