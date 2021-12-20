(Photo : ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) A mock up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft is displayed during a media tour of SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory on August 13, 2018 in Hawthorne, California. - SpaceX plans to use the spaceship Crew Dragon, a passenger version of the robotic Dragon cargo ship, to carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)



SpaceX vs. Airbus is now a massive thing on Twitter after a not-so-direct exchange took place where the European space company's chief, Jean-Marc Nasr, flexes on their mission to Mars in 2026. Here, the SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, took it as a challenge to go to Mars first, which suggests a space race in the coming years.

SpaceX vs. Airbus: Jean-Marc Nasr Flexes on Elon Musk

A Twitter user shared a comment from the famous European multinational aviation and space company, Airbus, where its chief executive, Jean-Marc Nasr, talked about its mission to Mars. Nasr said that Elon Musk would only be looking at Mars when the company is returning from it, with its orbiter would arrive on Mars to collect rock samples.

Airbus will soon launch the Earth Return Orbiter (ERO) in 2026, and it is bound for its trip to the Red Planet, where it brings home several Martian soil and rock for research purposes.

Indeed, this mission goes ahead of SpaceX's plans, but there was an affirmation by Musk that its first uncrewed flight would happen before 2025.

Musk: Challenge Accepted; Who Will Go to Mars First?

Elon Musk has a simple response to Nasr's "flex" done on him, and it is "Game on" to the mission to Mars.

Game on — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO are known to love challenges and taking on different personalities from the many rivals in the industry. He is also known to talk directly to CEOs for an exchange where people find out the latest scoops internally.

The question now is, who will go to Mars first, SpaceX or Airbus?

SpaceX Mars

SpaceX is already considering new fuel for its mission to Mars, and it is the proprietary CO2 or Carbon Dioxide fuel it plans to convert into an unknown source. The venture would focus on its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket, having a sustainable fuel source that would take on one of the most polluting air in the atmosphere.

The top billionaire is a massive advocate of making life multi-planetary, focusing on evolving the Earth and humans to more than its life on the surface. Going on different planets and experiencing the great beyond is what Elon Musk envisions for its company. For the CEO, going to other planets is like passing a "Great Filter," the one of many.

The target planet of SpaceX is Mars, and now, there is a company aiming to take it away from them to be the first space company that would arrive on the neighbor's property. Musk shows that he does not back away from a fight, and he intends to beat Nasr's goal of going to the Red Planet by 2026 for an uncrewed mission.

