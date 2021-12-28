A TikTok moderator complained that she developed a trauma after getting exposed to violent videos.



The new content moderator named Candie Frazier claimed that TikTok failed to protect her against extreme content, such as those containing suicide, beheadings, sexual assaults, and other similar videos with alarming graphics scenes.

After developing a trauma because of continuous exposure, she sued the social media giant. The woman explained that TikTok exposed her around 12 hours a day.

Just like other content moderators, she was tasked to review the videos that would be posted on the entertainment platform. As of the moment, TikTok, Facebook, and other socmed giants are still relying on human moderators to check the videos and other content before they are published.

TikTok Vs. Moderator!

According to The Washington Post's latest report, TikTok did not protect Frazier from developing psychological trauma, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Based on the lawsuit filed by the complainer, the social media giant is the one to blame for the negative she experienced during her time as a content moderator.

Because of this, the legal challenge says that the giant online website should provide compensation since it violated California's labor law, which states that the company needs to offer a safe working environment.

Is TikTok Really on the Wrong Side?

If you will base the latest issue against TikTok on the laws of a state or country when it comes to labor protection, the social media giant is really in trouble.

However, you also need to remember that the woman's recent work with the company is being a content moderator. ZipRecruiter explained that if you are a content moderator, you are responsible for checking all kinds of videos, photos, and other content that would be posted on a website.

This means that TikTok can negate the lawsuit by checking the contract signed by the former content moderator.

