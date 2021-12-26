A viral TikTok video has been going around alleging that a movie theater is using an Amazon Prime Video to premiere its films on its massive screen.

The clip, which featured a local cinema chain, showcased how the dark theater was seemingly caught navigating the user interface of the streaming service of the tech giant Amazon.

Viral TikTok Video Alleges Movie Theater of Using Amazon Prime

As per the report by DailyDot, the original TikTok video was posted by a user that goes by the name @rachel.m00re.

The caption of the viral clip said that the movie theater in their location appears to be using Fire TV, which is the video streaming device of Amazon.

On top of that, the user further claimed in the caption of the viral video that the cinema chain is renting Amazon Prime Video.

The video started out showing a dark movie theater with only a massive bright screen clearly seen on the shaky TikTok clip.

The viral content also took a video of the screen showing the search interface of the Amazon Prime Video app, wherein someone is searching for the "Dr. Seuss" movie.

Afterward, when the "The Grinch" film was about to play, a prompt from the Amazon app suddenly prevented the movie from starting.

The pop-up from the app carries the headline: "Maximum Videos Playing," noting that "the maximum number of videos is playing on your account."

The error message from Amazon Prime Video further suggested the user of the app to "stop watching one of the videos on your account." It is in order to play the current movie title that the cinema chain is allegedly trying to show its moviegoers.

Viral TikTok Expose

As of writing, the TikTok video that featured an unnamed local cinema has already garnered a whopping 2.1 million views.

On top of that, the number of likes in the viral clip has successfully amassed nearly 400,000 likes since it was first uploaded on Dec. 24.

Amazon Prime Video

