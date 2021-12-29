Free Microsoft Word 2021—Is This Legal? No Cracks or Other Tools Needed

Right now, Microsoft Word and other tools of the giant software provider need a subscription fee. However, experts confirmed that there are some ways to have these services for free this late 2021 legally.

This tech discovery is currently essential, given that many students are still in online classes. Employees and other business owners are also conducting their daily work activities through the internet since most staff are still working from their houses.

Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, and Excel are among the most reliable tools for documents, letters, and presentations. If you want to have Microsoft Word and other online and offline tools of the giant tech firm for free, here's how you can acquire them legally.

Free Microsoft Word 2021: Two Methods to Try

According to Forbes' latest report, there are two ways on how you can acquire Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint for free without bypassing the rules and regulations of the giant software provider.

The first one is by relying on Google Play or Apple App Store. Both of these application platforms allow you to install the three mentioned Microsoft tools for free.

Even though you will use them on your smartphone, you can still have the basic tools available on their desktop versions. The second method would be signing up for a free Microsoft Office Online account.

You need to create a Microsoft account and use a desktop browser to do the last trick. You will also be required to provide some details. But, the information needed is not that sensitive.

Microsoft Offers 50% Discount for Office Tools

The Verge reported that Microsoft's latest 50% discounts for its Office suite are specifically launched to prevent people from relying on cracks.

For the past few years, piracy has been one of Microsoft's major issues. If you want to know more details about this effort, you can click this link.

In other news, new Microsoft updates were released to solve zero-day exploits. Meanwhile, Microsoft Edge now informs you of the websites that are slowing your internet.

