Hideo Kojima, among the gaming industry's most notorious creators, might have alluded to his studio's next big project.

The auteur spoke with Famitsu on Monday, Dec. 27, discussing everything from his New Year's aspirations to invaluable keywords that shaped the year (those, of course, being "New waves and EVA").

Of major note, however, pertains to the "Recent Reports" portion, wherein Kojima Productions' next game was teased only vaguely by the renowned creator. Translated from Japanese into English, Kojima mentions the following:

"Big titles and new challenging titles. Furthermore, we would like to make a year in which we will take a step forward in media and expressions that are different from games, toward the near future where the boundaries of entertainment will disappear."

As is always the case, Kojima looks well beyond the future for his inspiration and various high-flung aspirations when it comes to game design and narrative. From this perspective, while he does mention "big titles," he may have something even more rewarding in the works alongside potentially a "Death Stranding" sequel or (to the hopes of many) a "Silent Hill'' revival.

In early December, Kojima posted on his Twitter, "I'm scared. I feel like I've been erased from the world," to which Geoff Keighley, industry savant and host of The Game Awards, responded with a cheeky, "Hopefully they won't keep you silent for long!"

I'm scared. I feel like I've been erased from the world.

A man who has been erased from the world. haha — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 15, 2021

While nothing more than a simple back-and-forth amongst friends on social media, it has yet again revived the notion of a Kojima "Silent Hill" game in the works, yet the optics remain to be foolproof.

Alternatively, Kojima may have hinted at something closer to home in his "Happy Holidays" tweet posted on Dec. 23. The image featured, drawn by legendary "Metal Gear" character designer Yoji Shinkawa showcases three characters as of yet unseen in either "Death Stranding" or any previous Kojima game.

There's also the bit about broadening spheres in media Kojima mentions, which might allude to his newly founded Los Angeles-based studio. Given its location, this arm of Kojima Productions would be focused on filmmaking and music production through the assistance of Sony PlayStation.

In any case, both the LA division and its primary Tokyo location are beefing up internal numbers. As listed on the Kojima Productions career page, several key jobs are up for grabs, including Writer, Project Manager, Sound Design, Artist, and more.

As for 2022 highlights, Kojima sees the allure in streaming technology. "A year in which the entertainment industry will surely change with streaming. The change in the form provided will have a great impact on the work itself and the business method," he tells Famitsu. "It will be a year when those changes can be clearly seen."

"Death Stranding" was released all the way initially back in 2019. It was later brought to the PC market and even enhanced for PS5 consoles, dubbed the "Director's Cut," in September of 2021. Fans are eager to see what Hideo Kojima brings to the table next, no matter what creative form it may take.

