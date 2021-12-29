The new U.S. defense focus will be enhancing the nation's hypersonic missiles. The United States government decided to change its weapon technology priority since Russia and China are advancing their own weapons further.

Some of the top U.S. defense contractors are now competing for billions of dollars of work connected to super-high-speed defense rockets. Because of these, experts claimed that the United States might soon have hypersonic weapon contracts that can last for decades.

As of the moment, the U.S. defense agencies are still enhancing their high-speed missiles to be launched on multiple platforms, such as airplanes, trucks, and submarines.

New U.S. Defense Focus Would be Hypersonic Missiles

According to Business Standard's latest report, the U.S. already has advanced missiles. But, Russia and China seem to be advancing more when it comes to hypersonic weapons.

Lockheed Martin, an American defense technology developer and manufacturer, leads the current hypersonic missile programs.

This means that the company is the number one provider of the latest hypersonic weapon prototypes available in the United States. However, other defense companies are also trying to compete against Lockheed Martin.

These include Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies.

Russia Working on New S-550 Missile Systems

The Daily Mail U.K. reported that Russia's new S-550 missile system is now active. This means that the new weapon tech has entered combat duty.

As of the moment, little is known about the new rocket system. But, some insiders claimed that the new S-550 could take down nukes, satellites, as well as hypersonic missiles.

In other news, 1,000 Chinese nuclear weapons are expected to arrive by 2030. Meanwhile, the U.S. is working on a real-life ray gun laser, which is set to be launched by 2023.

