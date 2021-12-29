China is now asking the United States for protection against possible satellite threats. The Asian country called out the American government after its space station was allegedly endangered by SpaceX's Starlink satellites.

I confirmed the Starlink/Chinese Space Station conjunctions on Jul 1 at 1315 UTC (S-1095) and Oct 21 at 2200 UTC (S-2305), with CSS orbit adjustmets at about 0950 UTC Jul 1 and 0316 UTC Oct 21. The Oct passes shown here: pic.twitter.com/DmbIucpRPF — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) December 28, 2021

Recently, the Chinese government and Elon Musk's space agency had some conflict after some Starlink cube sats flew near China's space station, Tiangong.

As reported by Space News, the giant space laboratory was forced to conduct emergency maneuvers to avoid the satellites nearing its location.

"I confirmed the Starlink/Chinese Space Station conjunctions on Jul 1 at 1315 UTC (S-1095) and Oct 21 at 2200 UTC (S-2305), with CSS orbit adjustments at about 0950 UTC Jul 1 and 0316 UTC Oct 21," said Jonathan McDowell, one of the satellite experts at Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

China Asks US to Protect Tiangong Space Station

According to ABC News' latest report, the Chinese government demands immediate safety measures from the U.S. China explained that extra preventive actions are needed to keep their space station safe from other satellite incidents.

Chinese spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed that the United States failed to carry out its obligations in the 1967 treaty. He added that the U.S. could not ensure the safety of the Chinese astronauts currently stationed at Tiangong.

As of the moment, the American Embassy in Beijing hasn't commented on the demand of China when it comes to protecting its space station.

SpaceX to Continue Launching Starlinks Despite the Issue

Right now, the issue of China and SpaceX is still unresolved. Although this is the case, Musk's space agency will still continue building its artificial satellite constellation.

Recently, the independent company already launched additional 52 Starlink cube sats back on Dec. 18. SpaceX plans to send 2,000 satellites to provide internet service to underserved areas in the upcoming months.

In other news, a SpaceX Starlink satellite was installed on top of WordPress founder's RV. Meanwhile, NASA finally allowed Axiom to launch its first private mission.

