Twitch viewership in 2021 saw a 45% increase from its numbers in 2020. On the other hand, Facebook Gaming also booked impressive statistics with a 47% percent increase in views year on year.

Twitch Viewership in 2021

As per the report by The Gamer, the latest watch time numbers only go to show that the massive streaming platform, Twitch, continues to grow.

The 45 percent increase that Twitch flaunted by the end of 2021 is actually equivalent to a whopping 24 billion hours of watch time from its users from the plethora of videos on the platform.

Twitch video content has been expanding to various categories through the years with the introduction of the hot tubs section this 2021.

On top of that, there are tons of other stuff on the streaming site, such as gaming streams, tutorials of all sorts of things, and even sporting and awarding events-to name a few.

The continued progress of Twitch comes despite the streamer boycott on the video platform back on Sept. 2.

Twitch Most Viewed Games

The latest viewership figures were released and tallied by the analytics partner of StreamElements, Rainmaker.gg, noting that there are a total of gaming titles that have significantly contributed to the billions of views on Twitch.

These games have garnered more than a billion hours of watch time for each gaming title.

According to the report by My Nintendo News, the games that have attracted the most viewership on the streaming platform are "Grand Theft Auto V" or "GTA V" by Rockstar Games, "League of Legends" or "LOL" of Riot Games, and lastly, Epic Games' battle royale "Fortnite."

Although these gaming titles are already years aways since they debuted, it turns out that they are still the top favorites of Twitch users.

It is worth noting that "GTA V" got a whopping 2.1 billion view hours, whereas "LOL" achieved 1.8 billion watch time. Meanwhile, "Fortnite" still booked 1 billion hours of viewership.

Facebook Gaming Viewership Increase

Elsewhere, it turns out that Facebook Gaming has outperformed Twitch in terms of its growth from 2020 to this year with a 47% increase.

However, it is to note that the upper hand of Meta's streaming platform is not far away from the performance of Twitch.

Although in terms of growth percentage, Facebook is winning, its growth is equivalent to a cool 5.3 billion hours, which is far away from the 24 billion viewership increase of Twitch.

But still, it is impressive progress for Facebook Gaming. Back on Oct 27, its views have already surpassed YouTube gaming as well.

