A robot 3D prints a customizable vegan burger in merely six minutes, which allows its users to custom-make the composition of their vegan meat via an app on their smartphone.

Robot 3D Print Vegan Burger

As per the report by VegNews, an Israel-based firm that goes by the name SavorEat developed the 3D printer robot, which seeks to change how vegan consumers order their burgers.

The CEO and co-founder of SavorEat Racheli Vizman said in a press release that the firm "believed that the food industry is in need of significant changes in order to remain relevant."

As such, the Israeli firm went on to go the extra mile to serve a customizable burger to its vegan consumers.

Vizman further noted that the firm "boldly looks at the changes of our future to challenge the status quo" at least in the food industry."

The SavorEat boss touted that the 3D printer robot allows its users to express their "changing needs" due to its highly customizable feature.

3D Print Vegan Burger Customization

The mobile phone app that pairs with the 3D printing robot allow its users to tweak multiple specifications of the burger that they want.

The phone app options include changing the fat and protein content, the size of the patty, as well as the temperature of cooking.

Not to mention that the 3D printed burger removes the cow slaughtering from the process of creating their meal.

On top of that, as the patty is created from scratch, it is not stored frozen and cooked in the grill.

3D Printing Robot Chef

According to the news story by Gadgets360 of NDTV, the Israeli food-tech company has now begun selling its robot chef to a number of businesses.

Initially, the 3D printing robot chef will be rolling out to nearly a hundred food joints in Israel. SavorEat is also looking to set its foot in the United States market later on.

For now, the food-tech has forged a partnership with Sodexo to test the robot chefs in universities in the US to target 47 percent of the flexitarian market.

The robot chef primarily uses the expansive power of 3D printing tech, along with its plant-based nano-cellulose fiber, which is made from ingredients like potato protein, pea, and more. Thus, achieving a meat-like texture similar to a non-vegan burger patty.

Aside from that, the 3D printed patty also includes coloring, flavoring, and fat to make it taste great and look like its meat as well.

