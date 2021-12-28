Have you ever thought of a robot with a soft grip holding one's sweet icing or ripe fruit that would not crush it? It is no longer an imagination or thought, as researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) created one with a soft grip for its fingers. The robot is meant to hold soft materials and handle them with care, without the worry of crushing them with its mechanical being.

Robots with Soft Grip: Delicate Enough to Handle Fragile Objects?

NSU reports an innovation that its research team developed, and it is a robot inspired by the dexterity of human hands, a machine with a soft grip for fragile materials. Robots with soft grip are not new to its development, but what makes this innovation a massive one is that it is an actual working one that does not destroy.

People think of robots as clumsy or not having finesse, but Singapore's team developed one to change the narrative.

The team comprises researchers from the NUS Department of Biomedical Engineering and its Advanced Robotics Centre. The team designed it specifically for mundane work and handling objects with care.

Delicate Fingers for a Robot: How Does it Work?

The robot fingers feature soft grips, with their gripping force reduced to accommodate materials without destroying or breaking them.

Every day things like thin glass, fruits, vegetables, paper, and other fragile materials were tested, and it reports promising results.

The gripping force's program will depend on the setting that it is given, depending on said material. The device's use is diverse, even for medical purposes.

Best Robot Creations of 2021

Robots are meant to make life easier and not take over the world like some wild fantasies of people's infamous science fiction films where these sentient beings turn on their creators. Real robots in the current generation focus on giving back to the world and assisting humans in their everyday tasks.

One of the top robot creations of 2021 is a concept from SpaceX and Elon Musk where a mechanical being can create a pizza from the ground up. Pizza is known as one of the top food choices globally and has different variations in numerous countries, originating from Italy.

Another innovation is from Toyota, and it is the "Human Support Robot" that aims to bring assistance and help humans in simple setups for the home. The HSR can grip things from a specific place like the refrigerator to its human or family.

One viral creation is a robot that can mimic human facial expressions almost perfectly, resembling human emotions and looks when reacting to certain stimuli.

The world is already welcoming technology with open arms, and robots are the next massive things to dominate it in seeing its presence frequently. The devices are meant to make lives better and assist them with the best possible service they can give.

