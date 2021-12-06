Humanoid Robot Ameca Could Perfectly Mimick Human-like Facial Expressions But Can it Walk or Run?

A humanoid robot named Ameca copies realistic facial expressions that only humans can do. UK-based robotics startup Engineered Arts unveiled this scary but interesting creation through its first released clips.

Starting from its facial features, you could surmise that the years for expressionless robots are already gone. Its eyes, forehead, mouth, and even its cheeks could adjust depending on the emotions that it does.

AI Takes Human-like Robot to a New Level

According to a report by The Verge on Sunday, Dec. 5, there was a video involving this robot waking up as if it had just gotten up from its bed. For the first time ever, it seems that it was questioning its existence in the world.

As seen on the uploaded clip earlier this month, the robot looked confused and frustrated upon opening its eyes. It then raised its eyebrows and opened its mouth which could mean that it was "amazed" at what it had seen.

From the looks of it, its creepy side should be the least of your worries. There was a positive side that you should notice when Ameca smiled and gestured a welcoming hand to its viewers.

According to its creators, the humanoid robot is currently regarded as the most advanced human-shaped robot in the world. This helps the experts to establish more researchers on how an AI platform emulates how humans interact.

Since reading emotions is what bridges humans from one another, this robot could be used to assist people in several sectors such as health care. To show this creation to more viewers, Engineered Arts will be launching an event for it in January in line with the CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

Can this Robot Run or Walk?

Despite its ability to express ultra-realistic facial emotions that we used to do, Ameca is incapable of moving its body parts, Daily Beast reported. What makes up for its ability to be sad or happy is what lacks its capability to walk and run.

Per Engineered Arts, the bot could not do the current task but the firm sees that it would happen in the future. At some point, we could assume that the startup would develop its feature soon.

The robotic company added that its developers are assigned to the handling of AI for Ameca. Engineered Arts is responsible for making human-like bodies and features.

Implications of Robots and AI

Last October, Tech Times reported that University of Tokyo scientists created a "thinking" robot that could accomplish human tasks. An AI is said to be controlling its brain.

While it is an extensive study to carry over, there are certain challenges for this thinking machine. Experts find it hard to equate computational tasks to the thinking bot.

Somehow, the arrival of these humanoid robots could mean something for humanity: they could replace humans in the coming years. While it is true that this is possible, the report wrote that it should not imply the end of the human race for what it's worth.

Meanwhile, Tech Times published another report about the dangers of a super-intelligent AI. The researchers said that if a time comes when artificial intelligence becomes uncontrollable, that's also the time when they would outperform humans.

