[Update] 'Fortnite' Game Servers Return After Going Offline For About 7 Hours

"Fortnite" was hit by an unexpected outage on Wednesday, Dec. 29. At that time, many players complained about several glitches in the game. The downtime lasted for about seven hours during the mid-day.

However, Epic Games has already addressed the issues after announcing that the servers now returned to their normal state.

'Fortnite' Servers Now Back Online

The Christmas holiday is already over, but "Fortnite" fans are still playing the game while preparing for New Year 2022. With the servers going offline this week, many gamers could not enjoy their winter break in the meantime.

According to a report by Know Techie, the "Fortnite" downtime started at around 3:10 PM, per DownDetector's data. Players have a hard time logging in to their accounts on the screen. They could only see an error that reads "You do not have permission to play Fortnite."

Around that time, Epic Games was quick to confirm that it was not AWS that caused the outage this hour. The game publisher identified that "Fortnite" servers went unstable, but they promised the players to fix the problem as soon as possible.

At 6:10 PM ET, "Fortnite" has reportedly gone online. As a support, the official "Fortnite Status" account on Twitter has tweeted that the survival game is now running once again.

Epic is Giving Compensation After 'Fortnite' Downtime

Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues, and we’ll provide another update as more info is available. pic.twitter.com/aRTnawTJgE — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

In the latest report from Market Watch, Epic said that it would compensate for the inconvenience that it caused to the players through a free in-game present.

"We appreciate everyone's understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we'll have more details next week on what we're doing to help you make up for lost time," the Fortnite team posted an update on Twitter.

In addition, the follow-up tweet included that a freebie is now on its way, but players cannot open it yet. The team said that they are now working on that.

During the outage, the players said that their holiday game shopping was interrupted. Some said that they were barred from downloading and even installing games in the library. Others wrote that they could not access the log-in page at that moment.

'Fortnite' December Maintenance

The latest downtime was not the first instance that happened to "Fortnite" this December. Tech Times wrote last Dec. 14 that "Fortnite" was down for the V19.01 update. The matchmaking was not accessible to all players.

The Fortnite Status team posted that the maintenance was ongoing for the game since they added a lot of updates such as weather effects and more. They also fixed several bugs that affect users' gaming experience.

Earlier this month, "Fortnite" was rumored to be involved in a collaboration with the Jordan brand. This partnership could likely bring Jordan-themed items in the game such as sneakers, cosmetics, and other in-game content, as what Tech Times mentioned.

