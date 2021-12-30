Redline malware has stolen email addresses and passwords from more than 400,000 email accounts. This was confirmed by the "Have I Been Pwned" website, a reliable data breach notification service.

As of the moment, the RedLine malware is used by many cybercriminals and other online attackers. This malicious tool allows them to conduction YouTube scams and phishing campaigns through infected attachments.

Most of the time, the RedLine malware is found in some cracks that are used to obtain software services for free, illegally. This is also one of the main reasons why security experts urge consumers to avoid using illegal cracks to install Adobe Photoshop and other software models.

RedLine Malware Steals Passwords, Emails From 400,000 Accounts

According to Bleeping Computer's latest report, RedLine malware was able to steal essential consumer details, such as passwords and email addresses. The computer virus was also able to obtain credentials, credit cards, and browser cookies.

Security experts also explained that the credentials of various VPN and FTP clients were also affected. Aside from stealing essential information, this dangerous malware can also steal cryptocurrency wallet accounts.

Another thing that makes this malware quite serious is that it can install follow-up software attacks and execute commands on the infected device or system.

Redline Stealer malware logs with more than 6M records were exposed online, publicly (now taken down). Internationally sourced data, exfiltrated in Sept and Aug 2021. RS is the key source of identity data sold on online criminal forums since its initial release in early 2020. pic.twitter.com/kv9MNL8hAE — Bob Diachenko (@MayhemDayOne) December 25, 2021

"Redline Stealer malware logs with more than 6M records were exposed online, publicly (now taken down). Internationally sourced data, exfiltrated in Sept and Aug 2021," said Bob Diachenko, a well-known security consultant.

How to Check Your Email Account

If you want to check your email account's status, all you need to do is visit the official website of the "Have I Been Pwned" service.

Once you are there, all you need to do is enter your desired email address. Upon entering, you will be informed if the account you entered is safe or breached.

At the bottom part of the notification, you will also see what malicious campaigns attacked your email account.

