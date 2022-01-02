Square Enix's President Yosuke Matsuda released a letter on Jan. 1 to explain how the giant game publisher will focus on the rising blockchain market.

In his letter, he discussed many trends related to tech and gaming. These include metaverse. Matsuda said that the rebranding of Mark Zuckerberg's company to Meta clearly shows that the 3D virtual world would further grow.

Aside from metaverse, he also discussed how blockchain technology made huge impacts on online trading and the gaming market.

"We do observe examples here and there of overheated trading in NFT-based digital goods with somewhat speculative overtones, regardless of the observed value of the content provided," said Yosuke via his official Square Enix blog post.

Square Enix Enters Blockchain Market

According to Engadget's latest report, the Japanese video game company will invest in decentralized blockchain titles. This simply means that you will see more NFT games from Square Enix.

However, he did not directly say that there would be new be NFT games. Square Enix's president explained that NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are currently mainstream.

But, he believes that the overheated trading of these blockchain-based tokens would soon plummet as months or years go by. Although this is the case, there's still a chance that you can purchase NFTs in the new games that the company will release in the future.

Square Enix to Invest in Viable Token Economies

Aside from the details mentioned above, Square Enix's president also explained how they would make blockchain-based titles.

In his latest letter, he explained that they would design viable token economies, which will be integrated into their new titles. He added that it would allow them to have self-sustaining games since players will be on a play-to-contribute system.

