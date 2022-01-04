OnePlus 10 Pro is finally confirmed after the new Chinese smartphone received the official TENAA certification. For those who don't know TENAA, it is the Chinese certification agency that approves new handset flagships.

Recently, the new handset was spotted on the China Compulsory Certification or 3C website. Some experts also confirmed that the new OnePlus 10 Pro appeared on Geekbench's official platform.

Now, the TENAA listing also released the details of the new Chinese smartphone. The Chinese certification agency's report includes the model number (NE2210) of the new smartphone and other specifications.

OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed by TENAA

Recently, TechTimes reported that the new OnePlus 10 Pro would be released this coming Jan. 11. However, the Chinese manufacturer will only debut its product in China.

As of the moment, OnePlus hasn't confirmed the official global launch of its upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. But, you can hear more details of the new handset after it arrives in China.

Meanwhile, Gadgets 360 reported that TENAA provided the specific features of the OnePlus 10 Pro. One of these is the 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display.

It is also expected to boast a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The new OnePlus 10 Pro is only 200.5 grams when it comes to weight. Aside from these, the new Chinese smartphone will also feature the following specs:

8 GB / 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB variants

4,880mAh rated battery (Can reach up to 5,000mAh)

32-megapixel front-facing camera, 48-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel secondary lens, as well as an 8-megapixel third camera

3x optical zoom and 8K video recording

Will It Be Better Than Google Pixel 6 Pro?

Based on the leaked features of Pixel 6 Pro, it seems like both have many similarities. These include the 8th generation Snapdragon SoC, longer zoom range, and other capabilities.

However, there would be some differences, which will make one of them better than the other. Phone Arena explained that one of the weaknesses of Pixel 6 Pro is its battery and charging features.

Recently, some consumers complained that their Pixel devices only last for six hours. Because of this, Google previously promised that the issue would be fixed with new software updates.

As of the moment, it is still hard to conclude which one is better than the other.

In other news, Google Pixel 6 update was recently delayed.

