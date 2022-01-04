JBL Introduces its First USB Microphone For Quantum Gaming Line | Check its TWS Earbuds

JBL brings new products for its Quantum gaming series, including a Quantum Stream microphone and true-wireless earbuds.

The American audio equipment maker created these items for podcasters and streamers. On top of that, this was the first time that the company developed a USB mic that you could buy at an affordable price.

JBL Quantum Stream Microphone

According to a report from Engadget on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the dual-condenser microphone emphasizes its focus on the user's voice thanks to one of its voice pickup patterns. To add, the other one aims to focus on the general voice, which involves sounds coming from a podcast or a group video call.

The newly-launched JBL mic reportedly comes with a unique "mute" button. It also features controls for the adjustment of the volume of your voice. For just $100, you can purchase this USB-based device right away on JBL's official website. It is expected to arrive this spring in select retailers.

JBL's First TWS Earbuds

Besides the Quantum Stream mic for gaming, JBL released another product on the said line. The so-called Quantum TWS is the first truly wireless earbuds that rely on the previous QuantumSurround technology. They offer spatial surround sound that we have seen in the past Quantum wearable models.

On top of that, they boast ambient Aware features and ANC (Adaptive Noise Cancelling), which lets the user adjust the noise in his/her environment, according to What Hi-Fi.

The said earbuds can be easily linked to a smartphone through Bluetooth, but you could also connect them to a PC through a USB-C dongle. You can even use it on your gaming consoles such as PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Moreover, these gaming audio items have eight-hour battery life. With the inclusion of the charging case, it could extend its battery span for 16 extra hours. Like JBL Quantum Stream, it will be available this spring for a price of $150.

If you have the JBL "Everest" wireless headphones, you might prefer to go for the TWS earbuds since they offer a new set of features that you might enjoy.

JBL Quantum Headsets

If you are torn between the above products, you can check the JBL Quantum 910, Quantum 610, and 810 for a change of heart. The first item will feature the company's head-tracking technology. This is the first time JBL has unveiled this feature for its first wireless wearable.

Just like other audio equipment, the Quantum 910 and 810 will boast ANC and wireless capability. It would also allow a 2.4G connection to mobile, PC, and consoles.

Meanwhile, the Quantum 610 will only have a 2.4G connection, but what it lacks for connectivity will make up for its battery life. It reportedly has the longest battery life among them all. You could use it for up to 40 hours.

This spring, the Quantum 610 will be sold for $150, the Quantum 810 for $200, and the 910 models will be priced at $250.

Elsewhere, Tech Times reported that Apple's VP of Acoustics wanted more bandwidth for the AirPods. The Cupertino giant official stated that it would provide better output to the earphones.

