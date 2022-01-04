Former U.S. President Donald Trump is now attacking Twitter after the online site permanently banned U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

This decision came after the giant social media platform detected COVID-19 misinformation spread using her personal account.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people. They don't deserve what's happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook," said Trump.

He even claimed that Twitter is affecting the democracy of America. The former American leader also said that Twitter is a disgrace to the United States.

Trump Bashes Twitter! Urging People to Boycott It

Recently, TechTimes reported that Twitter only banned the personal account of Greene. This means that her governmental account is still active.

However, this still disappoints Donald Trump. According to Business Insider's latest report, the former POTUS is urging his supporters to boycott or leave the giant social media platform.

Trump said that Marjorie doesn't deserve what happened to her on Twitter, saying that he supports the U.S. representative against the issues she is having against other social media giants.

Although he wants his supporters to leave Twitter, he did not promote his own platform called TRUTH Social, which is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022. As of the moment, Twitter hasn't released any comment about the statements of Trump.

If you are interested in this issue, the best thing you can do right now is to wait for the social media giant's further announcements.

Facebook Also Bans Greene

Aside from Twitter, The New York Times reported that Facebook also decided to ban the U.S. representative because of the same issue.

However, FB only suspended her account for 24 hours. Aaron Simpson, a spokesperson of Facebook, explained that they temporarily banned her account because one of her posts violates the platform's rules and regulations.

But, he added that permanently removing the official's account is beyond their scope.

In other news, around 14 executive officers left Facebook.

