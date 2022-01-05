Razer launched the "Project Sophia" venture earlier today at CES 2022, and the device is a one-of-a-kind release from the famous gaming company. Why is that? It brings a workstation fixed on a table alongside a mounted 65-inch OLED display. It also has its signature chroma colors spread throughout the device's body.

Razer Project Sophia and Enki Pro HyperSense Debuts on CES 2022

Razer made a press release of its latest products that initially debuted on CES 2022, focusing on the company's latest display and workstation technology. The so-called Project Sophia brings a 65-inch OLED mounted at the top of the workstation, with its controls all at the table to which it is fixed and built-in.

Next is the Enki Pro HyperSense with haptic touch technology, and the device is a gaming chair that features almost realistic synapses from the source material to the chair. Every action and attack made in the game will translate to the gaming chair, creating a stimulus for a person and feeling the experience of almost being in the game.

What is Project Sophia? Is it worth buying?

The Project Sophia is Razer's modular gaming desk concept that evolves from the typical computer setup to a whole new design. It does not need its desk, as the device is already a workstation itself.

Initial looks on the product make it an all-in-one device that features everything that a user needs on a said workstation. The desk is customizable up to whatever the user wants, mainly as it is flexible to the user's requirements.

Razer's Innovation

Razer's creations and innovations include many of its roots in gaming, initially starting at peripherals and accessories before. However, Razer evolved into a consumer electronics company that brought accessories for computers and made gaming laptops, which the CEO believes would only get more expensive in the long run.

The company is not into gaming only. It also focused its ventures on a productive environment, particularly with its latest lineup of Pro Productivity Keyboard and others in the catalog. Razer may have a lot of competitors in the industry like SteelSeries, Logitech, MSI, Alienware, and more which dominated the industry as well.

The devices from Razer all include its signature chroma colors, making it a different device from the others. The new Project Sophia may look weird at first, but its purpose is to help that needs it specifically.

Not to mention Razer's upgrade on its popular gaming chair, the Enki Pro HyperSense, with the latest haptic care technology.

