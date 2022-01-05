Apple's upcoming virtual reality headset is reported to launch in 2022. The said headset will have three displays, according to Ross Young, a research reporter, and display analyst.

Apple's VR Headset Launch Date

The display configuration of the VR headset will have two micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel. Sony is said to supply Apple with the micro OLED display, according to MacRumors.

The micro OLED displays will be the main display for the VR headset. However, it is still not known what the AMOLED display will be used for.

The current VR headsets seen in the market right now does not use AMOLED technology because it has a very low pixel density. Apple may add the technology for the sake of low-resolution peripheral vision.

Sony recently showed off its 4K display that has 4000 pixels per inch created for VR headsets. The report suggests that it is possible that Sony manufactured the display for Apple, according to 9to5Mac.

Sony's technology is known for its 4000 x 4000 pixels, and if Apple is using it, then it means that the display for the headset will measure around 1.4 inches diagonally.

This type of advanced display configuration will be expensive, and Young suggests that it will cost thousands of dollars, which is in line with the past reports that the price of Apple's VR headset will be around $3,000.

The first batch of the VR headset will be targeted at developers and professionals, and they will be used to expand the AR and VR ecosystem of the company.

Current circulating reports show that the Apple headset could be introduced at the WorldWide Developers Conference this year and will debut before the year ends. However, it is not clear if it will be ready for distribution by then.

Apple has revealed that it will be focused on gaming, communications, and media.

VR Headset May Be Difficult to Get

The VR headset of Apple will be released later this year, but that does not mean that there is no supply issue. According to reporter Ming-Chi Kuo, there will only be a limited number of headsets available until 2023.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who first claimed that Apple pushed the production of its first headset to the end of this year, said that it would give supplier Genius an advantage.

Genius and Young Optics are the two companies that Apple has ordered its lenses from. However, the production yield of Genius is less than Young Optics.

According to AppleInsider, Apple's AR/MR production delays will help Genius close the gap with Young Optics regarding production yields.

While Apple may still release the AR headset before the year ends, supplies will be limited until the first quarter of 2023. The limited quantities will help Apple diversify the supply chain.

Kup added that Young Optics has the New Product Introduction or NPI order from Apple, but Genius may become an equal supplier.

Kuo said that Apple's assembly schedule delay provides more time for Genius to work on its yield. Based on the survey, the yield rate of Genius is close to Young Optics. It is believed that the yield rate of both companies should be similar before mass production happens. Genius can get half of the orders if things go well.

Kuo added that Genius had received a significant order from Meta for its VR device.

