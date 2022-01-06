Apple 'Back to University' Promo Offers Free AirPods to Students, Teachers in Select Regions | Here's Everything You Need to Know

Apple's "Back to University" promotion will return once again starting Jan. 6 until March 7 for students and educators who want to receive free AirPods.

According to the report, they will be granted these freebies if they purchase an eligible product such as an iPad or Mac.

For more information about this back-to-school promo, here's everything you need to know about this event.

Apple 'Back to University' Promo

Macrumors reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that those who want to have a free second-gen AirPods should complete a purchase for the eligible Apple devices. Here's a quick list of the Cupertino products involved in the promo.

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

iMac Pro

Mac Mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

After buying any of them, you are now eligible to receive the freebie. However, if you want to upgrade your wearables to an advanced version (third-gen AirPods/AirPods Pro), you will be required to pay an extra fee.

At the time of writing, the tech titan is offering huge discounts for students and teachers for both iPad and Mac devices. On top of that, Apple is giving away a 20% discount for its AppleCare+ protection plans for the customers.

Currently, the iPhone maker is only allowing purchases through its educational stores based in South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and New Zealand.

How to Get AirPods For Free

In a similar report from an Apple product reporter, getting AirPods for free only requires a few steps. To start participating in the "Back to University" promo, the buyers should first add an eligible iPad or Mac to the cart.

They would be given an option to add or upgrade their AirPods during checking-out the products. The company will be offering discounts for both the old and new university students. Besides that, staff, teachers, and parents could also participate in the promotion.

The educational discounts will only run for a limited time. They will be available in both physical and online Apple stores at a particular time frame.

Macrumors wrote in the article that the "Back to University" promo every January will be launched in different locations in the summer. Apple will prepare for the "Back to School" program across Europe, Canada, the United States, and Mexico in the next few months.

Last May, the iPhone creator teamed up with the University of Nevada to distribute Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, and iPad Air for the freshmen attendees during Fall 2021.

In December, Tech Times listed some expectations for Apple this 2022. These include iPhone SE 3, iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, iMac M2, and more.

Apple Products That Could Be Phased Out in 2022

According to MacWorld, there are five products that we could not possibly see in 2023. The article indicates that smart displays, small phones, Apple Watch cases, VR headsets, and MacBook skins might be phased out this year.

