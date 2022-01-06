Mine'd, an emotional health platform, raised a whopping $3.5 million funding, thanks to its trusted partners. This financial achievement was led by Listen Ventures, a venture capital firm currently located in Chicago, Illinois.

As of the moment, people tend to disregard their mental and emotional well-being since there are other health crises they need to face, especially the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, TechTimes reported that some U.S. states, including Los Angeles, are now suffering from the new co-infection phenomenon called Flurona.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization also announced another COVID-19 variant, IHU. Although the pandemic seems to get worst, it is still important to take care of your emotional health.

Mine'd Raises More Than $3 Million Funding

According to Tech Crunch's latest report, Mine'd worked with other companies to raise the million-dollar fund. These include Listen Ventures, Route 66 Ventures, Joyance Partners, WNDRCO, Ed Baker, as well as Facebook, and Uber.

Also Read: Robot 3D Prints Vegan Burger in Just 6 Mins-Here's How it Works

Mine'd Co-Founder Aaron Albert, a wellness-tech businessman said that traditional therapy for emotional and mental wellness today is quite expensive.

Because of this, they created the new Mine'd platform. On the other hand, he also shared his experience when he was still improving his own emotional health.

"Not feeling like there was a safe space for his peers amidst the creator economy explosion. It was very clear there was a real opportunity here, and so Mine'd was born," said the company's CEO.

How Mine'd Platform Can Help Your Emotional Health

As of the moment, there are lots of applications and websites that help people with their emotional and mental wellness. VeryWell Mind reported some of them, such as Moodfit, MoodMission, Talkspace, and other apps.

However, most of them are only offering advice on how you can enhance your emotional health. Unlike them, Mine'd connects you to medical experts, who you can really converse with about your emotions.

If you want to see more details about this emotional health platform, you can visit this link.

For more news updates about Mine'd and other similar online websites, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: CES 2022 Innovation Award: Bodyfriend's Pharaoh O2 Provides Health Tech Benefits with Luxurious Design

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.